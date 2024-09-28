Newcastle v Man City LIVE: Result and reaction after Anthony Gordon penalty earns Magpies point

AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City were dealt another early blow to their Premier League title hopes as Newcastle secured an impressive home point at St James’ Park.

In the absence of influential midfielder Rodri , out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola ’s side lacked their usual calm, composure and creativity. Having taken the lead through Josko Gvardiol ten minutes before half time, the visitors struggled to create consistent chances.

Anthony Gordon equalised from the penalty spot after the forward, playing centrally with Alexander Isak injured, was felled by Ederson having burst beyond the Manchester City defence. Neither side could force a winner late on, with Nick Pope making a fine save from Bernardo Silva to secure a draw. A point apiece suits the hosts rather better than the champions, with Liverpool able to usurp Manchester City at the top of the table with victory at Wolves later.

Re-live all the action from the Premier League clash below: