Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Newcastle v Man City LIVE: Result and reaction after Anthony Gordon penalty earns Magpies point

    By Chris Wilson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV35v_0vmuMAqm00
    AFP via Getty Images

    Manchester City were dealt another early blow to their Premier League title hopes as Newcastle secured an impressive home point at St James’ Park.

    In the absence of influential midfielder Rodri , out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola ’s side lacked their usual calm, composure and creativity. Having taken the lead through Josko Gvardiol ten minutes before half time, the visitors struggled to create consistent chances.

    Anthony Gordon equalised from the penalty spot after the forward, playing centrally with Alexander Isak injured, was felled by Ederson having burst beyond the Manchester City defence. Neither side could force a winner late on, with Nick Pope making a fine save from Bernardo Silva to secure a draw. A point apiece suits the hosts rather better than the champions, with Liverpool able to usurp Manchester City at the top of the table with victory at Wolves later.

    Re-live all the action from the Premier League clash below:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy Israel
    The Independent2 days ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Biden says killing of Hezbollah leader in Israeli airstrike is ‘measure of justice’ for his victims
    The Independent2 days ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    Selena Gomez defends dancing closely with man other than boyfriend Benny Blanco at concert
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Phillip Schofield claims his homosexuality intensified This Morning affair backlash
    The Independent2 days ago
    Days Of Our Lives cast pay tribute to ‘generous’ Drake Hogestyn after his death
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Simpsons fans left confused as series unexpectedly airs its ‘final’ episode – with a twist
    The Independent20 hours ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hezbollah leadership ‘wiped out’ by Israel as bombing forces 1 million in Lebanon to flee
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Completely healthy’ promising footballer, 13, died suddenly after collapsing on pitch
    The Independent1 day ago
    Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral
    The Independent1 day ago
    Robert Jenrick says Star of David should be displayed at every point of entry to the UK
    The Independent21 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
    The Independent2 days ago
    Girl says ‘that’s one way to be celebrity’ after stabbing two teachers and teenager in school, jury hears
    The Independent10 hours ago
    Harris airs ad mocking Trump over debate as he’s watching Alabama-Georgia football game
    The Independent2 days ago
    Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch a new initiative for an independent Palestinian state
    The Independent3 days ago
    Jannik Sinner doping saga takes new turn as Wada appeals no-fault ruling
    The Independent2 days ago
    India and Pakistan spar at UN after Shehbaz Sharif likens people of Kashmir to Palestinians
    The Independent2 days ago
    Strike hits central Beirut as Hezbollah reels from Israel's elimination of much of its top command
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Rosie Duffield’s resignation letter in full: Your lack of ‘political instincts have come crashing down on us’
    The Independent2 days ago
    Voters will have to accept pylons or higher taxes, says Starmer
    The Independent1 day ago
    Victoria Beckham pays homage to Keira Knightley’s green Atonement dress at Paris Fashion Week
    The Independent2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy