    • The Independent

    University students urged to use condoms amid high gonorrhoea and syphilis rates

    By Ted Hennessey,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oiov4_0vmtrZiB00
    University students are urged by health officials to use condoms (Niall Carson/PA) PA Archive

    University students are urged by health officials to use condoms when having sex amid high rates of gonorrhoea and syphilis among young people.

    UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data showed in England in 2023 there were 1,040 new cases of syphilis and 29,880 cases of gonorrhoea among 15-to-24-year-olds, compared to 1,000 and 30,007 in 2022 respectively.

    There were also 4,617 cases of genital warts and 104,107 cases of chlamydia among the age group last year, compared to 5,299 and 108,752 the year prior.

    Young people heading to university are advised use protection when having sex, get tested if seeing a new partner and access local sexual health services.

    Getting tested regularly will also help detect any infections quickly and protect your own and your partner's health

    Katy Sinka

    Laura Domegan, head of nursing at Brook sexual health clinics, said freshers’ week is “always a good time” for young people to consider their sexual health.

    She added: “This year it is particularly important, given the recent increase in diagnoses of several STIs , particularly among young people.”

    Katy Sinka, head of STIs at UKHSA, said: “If you’re having sex with someone new, or someone more casually, don’t forget to use a condom.

    “With higher STI rates in young people, having sex without a condom can increase your chances of an infection like chlamydia or gonorrhoea.

    “Getting tested regularly will also help detect any infections quickly and protect your own and your partner’s health.”

    In June, levels of gonorrhoea in England were at the highest level since records began in 1918, while new diagnoses of syphilis were at levels not seen since 1948.

