Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Independent

    Who was Hassan Nasrallah? Hezbollah leader of Lebanese militant group killed in Israeli strike

    By Bassem Mroue,

    2 days ago

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut , after 32 years at the helm of the Lebanese militant group.

    During Nasrallah’s decades in charge, Hezbollah has grown into a regional force that has projected Tehran’s influence across the Middle East .

    His death marks not only an enormous blow to Hezbollah but also to Iran , whose Revolutionary Guards founded the group in 1982.

    Another top Hezbollah leader – Ali Karaki – was also killed in the attack, which levelled six apartment buildings, alongside Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iran has vowed to retaliate.

    “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorise the world,” the Israeli military said. Spokesperson Daniel Hagari insisted that Nasrallah – whom he said was “among the biggest-ever enemies of Israel” – had “posed a threat to Israeli citizens for decades, and his elimination makes the world a safer place”.

    Friday’s attack, followed by a heavy bombardment further airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday, have escalated the conflict between Israel and the heavily armed group, adding to concerns the region could be sucked into a broader war.

    The military said that it carried out a precise airstrike while Hezbollah leadership met at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jhahl_0vmtnSFI00
    Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, speaks during a ceremony in Beirut on 24 July 1994, marking the first anniversary of the weeklong Israeli blitz on south Lebanon (AP)

    Who is Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah?

    Under the leadership of the 64-year-old Nasrallah, Hezbollah has fought wars against Israel and taken part in the conflict in neighbouring Syria , helping tip the balance of power in favour of the president, Bashar Assad .

    A charismatic and shrewd strategist, Nasrallah reshaped Hezbollah into an archenemy of Israel, cementing alliances with Shiite religious leaders in Iran and Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas .

    Idolised by his Lebanese Shiite followers and respected by millions of others across the Arab and Islamic world, Nasrallah holds the title of sayyid , or “master”, an honorific meant to signify the Shiite cleric’s lineage dating back to the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

    A fiery orator viewed as an extremist in the US and much of the West, he is also considered a pragmatist compared to the firebrand militants who dominated Hezbollah after its founding in 1982, during Lebanon ’s civil war.

    Despite the power he wielded, Nasrallah has lived largely in hiding in the past years for fear of an Israeli assassination.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQtGr_0vmtnSFI00
    Smoke billows over Beirut’s southern suburbs, as seen from Sin El Fil (Reuters)

    How he rose to power

    Born in 1960 into a poor Shiite family in Beirut’s impoverished northern suburb of Sharshabouk, Nasrallah was later displaced to south Lebanon. He studied theology and joined the Amal movement, a Shiite political and paramilitary organisation, before becoming one of Hezbollah’s founders.

    Hezbollah was formed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard members who came to Lebanon in the summer of 1982 to fight invading Israeli forces. It was the first group that Iran backed and used as a way to export its brand of political Islam.

    Nasrallah built a power base as Hezbollah over time became part of a cluster of Iranian-backed factions and governments known as the Axis of Resistance.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J78k1_0vmtnSFI00
    Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs (AP)

    Two days after its leader, 39-year-old Sayyed Abbas Musawi, was killed in an Israeli helicopter gunship raid in south Lebanon, Hezbollah chose Nasrallah as its secretary-general in February 1992.

    Five years later, the US designated Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

    Under Nasrallah, Hezbollah was credited with leading the war of attrition that led to the withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon in 2000, after an 18-year occupation. Nasrallah’s eldest son, Hadi, was killed in 1997 while fighting against Israeli forces.

    After Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, Nasrallah rose to iconic status both within Lebanon and throughout the Arab world. His messages were beamed on Hezbollah’s own radio and satellite TV station.

    That status was further cemented when, in 2006, Hezbollah fought Israel to a stalemate during the 34-day war.

    When Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Hezbollah fighters rushed in, siding with Assad’s forces – even though Hezbollah’s popularity took a dive as the Arab world ostracised Assad.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbFDW_0vmtnSFI00
    Nasrallah addresses a crowd in October 2015 during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut (AP)

    His role in the current conflict

    A day after the Israel-Hamas war started on 7 October, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border, calling it a “backup front” for Gaza .

    In speeches throughout the conflict, he has argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes had pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza and insisted that Hezbollah would not halt its attacks on Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

    Over the past weeks, he continued to strike a defiant tone as tension rose dramatically, with Israel announcing a new phase in the conflict intended to push Hezbollah back from the border to allow thousands displaced from northern Israel to return.

    It launched strikes killing top military commanders with the group and was blamed for the explosion of thousands of communications devices, mainly used by Hezbollah members, that killed 37 people and wounded thousands.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    LEROY GOLDBERG
    2d ago
    He’s Israel’s next target. 🎯💥😂
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biden says killing of Hezbollah leader in Israeli airstrike is ‘measure of justice’ for his victims
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy Israel
    The Independent2 days ago
    Hezbollah leadership ‘wiped out’ by Israel as bombing forces 1 million in Lebanon to flee
    The Independent1 day ago
    'You've done nothing for 11 years!' Shouting erupts on CNN after Harris' speech
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Pope Francis suggests Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon are disproportionate and immoral
    The Independent1 day ago
    Father trapped in jail 18 years after being given 8-month sentence – for waving a starting pistol
    The Independent2 days ago
    JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    She defended 'El Chapo.' Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career
    The Independent2 days ago
    What JD Vance did in Iraq, as told by the friend who served with him
    The Independent11 hours ago
    Police in a cartel-dominated Mexican city are pulled off the streets after army takes their guns
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Startling video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of U.S. F-16 near Alaska
    The Independent7 hours ago
    Storm activity caused turbulence on fatal Singapore Airlines flight, claims expert
    The Independent1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Trump says Biden, Harris forced him to hold rally in 750 seat theater due to lack of Secret Service protection
    The Independent8 hours ago
    Police name eight-year-old boy shot dead at farm
    The Independent12 hours ago
    Driver, 96, who lost control of car killing woman is given suspended sentence
    The Independent19 hours ago
    Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say
    The Independent20 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Robert Jenrick says Star of David should be displayed at every point of entry to the UK
    The Independent22 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    125 Ukrainian drones reported in attack sparking fires across Russia, Moscow officials say
    The Independent1 day ago
    Iran's Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say
    Reuters2 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence shares reason behind endorsement for 2024 presidential election
    The Independent2 days ago
    Georgia judge invokes The Handmaid’s Tale while striking down state’s six-week abortion ban
    The Independent9 hours ago
    Europeans, Arab and Muslim nations launch a new initiative for an independent Palestinian state
    The Independent3 days ago
    Over 90,000 Georgia residents sheltering a day after chemical plant fire sends chlorine into the air
    The Independent18 hours ago
    India and Pakistan spar at UN after Shehbaz Sharif likens people of Kashmir to Palestinians
    The Independent2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson of 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy