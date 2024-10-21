MASSILLON − The Friends of the Massillon Public Library’s final book sale for 2024 will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s book garage, across the street from the library at Lincoln Way E and Second Street SE.

Items for sale will include books, audiobooks on CD, music CDs and DVDs. Payment is by cash or check only.

The Friends of Massillon Public Library is a nonprofit organization that encourages library use, sponsors events, and contributes funds for library operations. For more information or to join, call the library at 330-832-9831, ext. 332 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org/friends .

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Book sale at Massillon library Saturday