One carpenter-ant estimate offers to spray the ants you can see. Another includes a search for the nest. That difference matters: carpenter ants excavate wood to make nests, and nests in a home can damage it. Spraying foraging ants will not solve the nest problem.

We would compare these as bids for potentially different jobs, not competing prices for the same treatment. Start with what each company found, then pin down what each proposes to do about the nest, damaged wood and moisture.

What a complete carpenter-ant estimate lists

The written estimate should describe the work, treatment materials, completion date and price. For this job, the work description needs enough detail to show whether the company identified the ants, inspected for nests and proposed a treatment aimed at them. Ant identification matters because different species can call for different treatment.

Look for the inspection findings behind the plan. Sawdust mixed with dead ants can indicate a nest. Winged carpenter ants indoors indicate an indoor nest; seeing carpenter ants at home, by itself, does not establish that a nest is inside. Main nests can be outdoors, while satellite colonies may occupy moist wood indoors. An estimate should distinguish what the inspector found from what remains to be located.

The treatment description should say which nest or suspected nest areas the company proposes to address and whether it will manage satellite colonies. It should also say what treatment materials it plans to use. Recommendations about decayed or damaged wood and the cause of the decay belong in the comparison: replacing that wood and correcting a leaky roof or clogged gutter are different work from treating ants.

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Make every bid price the same scope

Ask each company to put its proposed work in writing against the same questions. A short list makes omissions easier to spot:

Ask which ant species the inspection identified.

Ask what signs and locations the inspector checked for nests, indoors and outdoors.

Ask whether the price includes further nest location, nest treatment and treatment of satellite colonies.

Ask what the plan says about damaged wood and the moisture causing decay.

Ask whether a follow-up visit is included and, if offered, what work and price it covers.

Ask which inspection, treatment or wood-related work is excluded from the price.

Ask for the treatment materials, completion date and total written price.

This does not mean every company must propose identical treatment. It means you can see what each price buys. If a contractor makes a promise about the scope or the cost of labor and materials in conversation, ask for it in the written agreement.

Read the gap between nest work and spraying

A bid to locate and treat a nest includes work a spray-only bid does not describe. The practical question is whether the spray bid has another way to address the nest and any satellite colonies. Spraying foraging ants alone will not solve the problem; treatment needs to address the nest. Do not treat a lower price as proof that the companies disagree about the infestation until you have compared their inspection findings and proposed work.

Differences in wood and moisture recommendations deserve the same attention. One estimate may identify decayed wood and a moisture source; another may leave both unaddressed. Ask whether those items were inspected, judged unnecessary or simply left outside the quoted scope. Prices also vary a lot by region, so a price gap alone cannot tell you which plan is complete.

Questions to ask before choosing

If a company proposes only spraying, ask what its inspection found and how its plan will deal with the nest rather than just visible ants. If another proposes nest treatment, ask what evidence points to that location and whether the plan also considers outdoor main nests and indoor satellite colonies. If either company found damaged or moist wood, ask what it recommends repairing and what moisture problem needs correcting.

Then settle the paper details: Is further inspection included? What happens at any quoted follow-up visit? What is excluded? What will the work cost, and when is it expected to be complete? Get promises about scope and costs into the written agreement before choosing.

Short checklist before the job leaves your hands

Confirm the ant identification, inspection findings, nest plan, treatment materials, wood and moisture recommendations, follow-up terms, exclusions, completion date and written price. For an extensive infestation, consider professional help; carpenter-ant nest elimination is work for a pest-control professional. The useful choice is not automatically the lowest bid. It is the bid whose written scope answers what was found and what will be treated.