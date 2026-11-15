Homeowners in South Carolina paid a roofing company $14,218 for a new roof with a two-year workmanship warranty. They later complained that the roof still leaked, even after one of them brought the problem to the company’s attention. Another roofer found leaks in two places.

The homeowners asked that second roofer whether he could repair the leaks and provide a warranty. He said he could warrant a whole new roof, but not one he repaired only in part. Asked whether the two leaks actually required replacement of the entire roof, however, he declined to give an opinion.

That distinction became central when the homeowners sued. They offered the second roofer’s estimate for replacing the whole roof and warranting it for two years. The original roofing company objected: it said the repair bill should be limited to fixing the leaks.

What each side argued

The company argued that a full replacement would give the homeowners something better than they had before. In its view, the proper damages—the money awarded to compensate for a loss—were the cost of repairing two leaking areas. It challenged the replacement estimate because no witness had said a completely new roof was necessary.

The homeowners answered that a completely new roof was what they had hired the company to provide in the first place. They said the replacement and warranty would give them the work they had already purchased.

At first, the trial judge indicated that he might keep the estimate out of evidence. Then the company’s owner testified. He acknowledged that the original job had been to install a new roofing system and that the work carried a two-year workmanship warranty. The judge allowed the estimate into evidence, and the jury awarded the homeowners $11,393.

The roofer appealed both the admission of that estimate and the denial of its request for a new trial. It maintained that the evidence did not support the damages awarded.

What the law says

The January 2004 decision applied a contract-damages principle drawn from a 1996 South Carolina appellate decision. Compensation for a broken contract was meant to put the injured party in as good a position as if the promised work had been performed.

Here, that meant looking at the original agreement. The company’s own testimony supported the homeowners’ account: they had paid for a new roof carrying a warranty. The appeals court concluded that there was ample evidence they were entitled to receive that combination.

The court also applied the evidence-review rule described in a 1992 decision. Trial judges had discretion over what evidence to admit. An appeals court would not disturb that choice without an abuse of discretion amounting to a clear legal error. The replacement estimate was allowed against that background and the testimony about the original job.

This was an unpublished opinion. Under South Carolina’s current Appellate Court Rule 268(d)(2), such decisions have no precedential value: they do not establish an authority for other disputes in the way a published decision can.

How it ended

On January 22, 2004, the South Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment. The $11,393 award remained intact. The court found the evidence sufficient to support the award and said it did not need to address the company’s remaining issues.

The state’s official advance sheets later recorded that the petition to the South Carolina Supreme Court was denied on February 17, 2005. The records reviewed did not establish whether the homeowners collected the money or had another roof installed.

The decision did not establish that any roof with two leaks must be replaced. The second roofer had expressly declined to give that opinion. The court’s reasoning rested on evidence of what these homeowners had contracted to receive.

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