As of mid-November, consider a Florida homeowner whose air-conditioning work remained unfinished for months. A report published in January said the installer went out of business; another company eventually completed the job.

If your AC is out, a same-day replacement slot can sound like the answer. Before paying to hold it, confirm who is doing the work, what equipment and installation you are buying, and exactly what the deposit is supposed to secure. The installer’s urgency does not have to become yours.

What the same-day pitch leaves you to check

An installer may offer to reserve a replacement slot if you put down a deposit now. The slot itself is not proof of a problem. The question is whether you can check the company and review written terms before money changes hands. A promise about timing matters more when it appears alongside the equipment description, total price and deposit terms, rather than only in the pitch.

That distinction matters even when you asked the installer to visit. Do not assume a contract signed at home gives you a period to change your mind: the federal Cooling-Off Rule has exceptions for a requested repair or maintenance visit and for work needed to meet an emergency. Whether a particular sale is covered depends on its circumstances.

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Red flags to hold against the offer

Decide today or lose the deal. The Federal Trade Commission warns that pressure for an immediate decision is a warning sign in home improvement sales. A proposed same-day appointment does not answer questions about the company or the work.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that pressure for an immediate decision is a warning sign in home improvement sales. A proposed same-day appointment does not answer questions about the company or the work. Pay the entire price before installation. The Federal Trade Commission advises against paying the full project price up front. It also warns that after a disaster, a demand for full payment without a written contract can precede work that is poorly done or never done.

The Federal Trade Commission advises against paying the full project price up front. It also warns that after a disaster, a demand for full payment without a written contract can precede work that is poorly done or never done. Pay only in cash, by wire transfer or through another demanded method that is hard to reverse. The Federal Trade Commission warns about cash-only demands and about insistence on gift cards, payment apps or cryptocurrency. A deposit request is one thing; insistence on those payment methods is another.

The Federal Trade Commission warns about cash-only demands and about insistence on gift cards, payment apps or cryptocurrency. A deposit request is one thing; insistence on those payment methods is another. Start without a written agreement. The Federal Trade Commission recommends reviewing and signing a written contract before work begins. A spoken promise to hold a slot is not a substitute for written dates and a description of the job.

A deposit amount may also be subject to local rules. The rule depends on where you live; some states limit what a contractor can request as a down payment. Check with your state or county government rather than treating an installer’s proposed amount as the rule.

What to check before you pay

Ask for the company’s license details, then confirm the license with your state or county government. Ask the installer for proof of insurance, too. Licensing rules vary by location.

Get a written description of the work and materials. For an AC replacement, ask the installer to identify the equipment being installed in that description.

Get the total price and estimated start and completion dates in writing. If the promised slot is the reason for the deposit, ask for its installation date in the agreement.

Put the deposit amount and every promise about what it holds in the written contract.

If possible, pay by credit card after the work is done, as the Federal Trade Commission recommends. If you are considering a deposit instead, a credit card provides a way to raise a billing dispute with the card company. The Federal Trade Commission also recommends getting three written estimates for home repair work.

If you already signed or paid

If you paid by credit card and a billing dispute arises, notify your card company that you want to dispute the purchase. Your state consumer protection office can help with a business complaint or suspected scam.

If you are counting on a right to cancel, check whether the sale actually qualifies before relying on it. A requested repair visit or emergency need can change whether the federal Cooling-Off Rule applies. When the installer cannot give you a clear written answer about the work or the deposit, that is the point to pause the deal and ask your state consumer protection office for help.