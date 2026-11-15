A couple in Indiana hired a woman and her husband to repair their approximately 120-year-old house. The job included a new roof, a replacement basement floor, porch repairs, carpeting and new doors. They paid an initial $10,500.00, but most of the work ended up unfinished or improperly done.

The arrangement began with a friendship. The woman visited a store inside the homeowner’s house and said she and her husband had the skills and resources for the repairs. She prepared the contract, signed on July 29, 2015, for $23,100.00. It called for payments at the start, after delivery of all materials and upon completion.

Three to five weeks after the initial payment, materials still had not arrived. Nevertheless, the contractor requested the next installment to pay the carpet supplier. Work had not begun promptly as promised. The homeowner also paid the contractor’s husband $500.00 for gas after he said he otherwise could not afford the drive.

The couple eventually paid several suppliers directly because the contractors had not paid them. The homeowner said the house looked worse than before. The couple withheld the final installment; the contractors filed a mechanic’s lien, a claim against the property for payment, on December 16, 2015. The dispute later produced criminal convictions and a sentencing appeal.

What each side argued

At a July 2018 trial, a jury found the woman guilty of home improvement fraud, a Class B misdemeanor, and theft, a Level 6 felony. Her appeal challenged the sentence. It did not ask the appeals court to decide whether each repair had been completed properly.

She argued that the sentencing judge had relied on an incorrect summary of her criminal history. The underlying list of charges and convictions was accurate, she acknowledged, but its summary counted some dismissed charges as convictions.

At sentencing, the prosecution had described her record as nineteen convictions, including four felonies. Her lawyer argued that much of the history was too old to matter. Neither she nor her lawyer objected to the inaccurate count. The judge treated her criminal history and the homeowners’ substantial loss as reasons for a tougher sentence, while treating her education and regular employment as reasons for leniency.

What the law says

The sentencing provisions quoted in the 2019 decision set different ranges for the two offenses. Indiana Code section 35-50-3-3 allowed up to 180 days for a Class B misdemeanor. Section 35-50-2-7(b) allowed six months to two and one-half years for a Level 6 felony, with one year as the advisory sentence, the statutory starting point.

The appeals court also applied a rule about raising objections: someone given a chance to review the report prepared for sentencing had to object to inaccurate information to preserve that issue for appeal. Because no objection was made, the court held that this argument was waived, meaning it could no longer be raised on appeal.

The judges nevertheless examined the sentencing decision. They agreed that the record clearly identified one prior felony conviction, not four. But they found at least nineteen prior convictions overall and concluded that the extensive criminal history remained a valid reason for a tougher sentence. The severity of the homeowners’ loss supplied another reason that the contractor had not challenged.

How it ended

On June 12, 2019, the Court of Appeals of Indiana affirmed. The sentence remained 180 days for home improvement fraud and 30 months for theft, running at the same time. One year was to be served, with the remaining time suspended to probation. The trial court also had ordered $44,138.39 in restitution, payment to compensate the victims.

The homeowners had separately obtained a $42,904.39 civil judgment against both contractors. The opinion said they had collected nothing from that judgment as of the criminal trial. It did not report later collections or decide the lien’s validity. Later appellate proceedings have not been verified. This was a memorandum decision, which did not establish binding precedent for other cases.

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