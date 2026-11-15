Top 5 Roofers · Dallas, TX · Checked Nov 13, 2026

A gutter repair that lasts depends on more than new metal: your roof edge, downspouts and drainage path matter too. We read the public reviews and records for 5 Dallas-area roofers whose work includes gutters, then pulled out the questions worth asking before you book.

THT By The House Take 5 min read

In Dallas, a gutter repair that holds up takes more than sealing the visible drip. Storm runoff needs a clear path through the gutter, downspout and discharge point; heat and weather put joints, hangers and fascia to work. Leave a sagging run alone, or fix a seam without correcting the slope, and water can keep spilling against siding or collecting near the foundation. That can mean another repair, more disruption around the house and paying for work that should have been settled once.

Choosing who handles it is harder than the ratings suggest. Plenty of companies look nearly identical at a glance, while gutter quotes may leave you guessing whether they include downspouts, fascia work or a plan for where the water goes. Promises of a lasting fix mean little without a clear scope. We screened 40 companies serving Dallas, and these 5 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Porter & Sons Roofing ZIP 75220 · open 24/7 4.9 2 T Rock Roofing & Contracting ZIP 75243 · open 24/7 4.9 3 White Rock Roofing ZIP 75219 · fascia repair 5.0 4 New View Roofing ZIP 75246 · exterior renovations 4.9 5 Texas Roof Masters gutter installation 5.0

How we picked 40 companies

3 Under floor 32 Thin detail 5 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review in the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Porter & Sons Roofing Top pick Best for A written scope for gutters, downspouts and guards About Porter & Sons Roofing is a Dallas roofing contractor focused on roof repairs and replacements. On its own site, the company says it handles leak detection, shingle replacement, storm damage and full roof replacements. Its Dallas-area work also includes gutters, downspouts and gutter guards. It lists 24-hour availability every day, useful when roof damage and drainage trouble arrive together. Why it made the list It has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 130 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe clear explanations, prompt replies and tidy work sites, alongside strong roofing workmanship. Gutters, downspouts and guards all appear in reviewed work, making this a fit when the full drainage path needs a written scope. Its review base is smaller than the other four here. 4.9 /5 130 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 T Rock Roofing & Contracting Best for Gutters that need assessment alongside the roof edge About T Rock Roofing & Contracting is a Dallas roofing contractor that handles repairs and replacements. On its own site, the company says it works on residential roofing, including shingle, metal and tile systems, as well as storm damage. Gutter work is also among its projects. It has 74 years in business and lists 24-hour availability every day. Why it made the list It has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 824 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly praise patient explanations, prompt scheduling and the quality of finished roofing work. Gutter work appears alongside roof repairs and inspections, which makes T Rock a useful option when the roof edge may need attention too. Ask for gutter work and any roof-edge repair to be described separately. 4.9 /5 824 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

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# 3 White Rock Roofing Best for A gutter project that may also involve fascia About White Rock Roofing is a Dallas-area roofing contractor. The company says it is local and family-owned and offers roof replacement, repair and maintenance, plus gutter and gutter guard installation. Its services also cover storm damage. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Why it made the list It has a 5/5 Google rating from 218 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt estimates, quick work and a finished result they are pleased with. They also praise the crew’s communication. Reviewed projects include both gutters and fascia repair, an especially relevant pairing when the board supporting a loose gutter needs attention before a new run goes up. 5.0 /5 218 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 4 New View Roofing Best for Gutters bundled with other exterior repairs About New View Roofing is a Dallas roofing contractor handling roof repairs and full replacements. On its own site, the company says it works on gutters, roof flashing and other exterior renovations, including fences and windows. It has 13 years in business. Its hours run to 7 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Why it made the list It has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 704 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly praise responsive communication and describe a smooth process and high-quality work. Multiple reviewers also note thorough cleanup after roofing jobs. Reviewed projects span gutters, roofing and siding, setting New View apart for households trying to coordinate more than one exterior repair. 4.9 /5 704 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 5 Texas Roof Masters Best for A new gutter installation with a clear drainage layout About Texas Roof Masters is a roofing contractor serving Dallas with repairs, inspections and installations. Its work includes gutter installation, roof decking repair and shingle repair. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with shorter hours on Friday and Saturday closed. Its mix of installation and repair work suits a project that reaches beyond the gutter run. Why it made the list It has a 5/5 Google rating from 312 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe careful roof repairs, prompt identification of needed work and clear explanations. Gutter installation also appears in reviewed projects. For a new run, ask for a layout showing where each downspout will drain; that detail matters as much as the gutter mounted along the roof. 5.0 /5 312 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Before work starts, get measured gutter length, width and material, downspout locations, hangers, removal and any fascia repair spelled out separately. Ask whether the trouble is a seam, slope, hanger or damaged fascia, and how it will be checked. Have the crew show where runoff will discharge, especially near a walkway or foundation, and agree on a drainage test, cleanup and an arrival window. What holds up: water having somewhere sensible to go.

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