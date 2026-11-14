Before anyone lights a fall yard-debris pile, check the distance to the neighbor’s occupied house. The Florida Forest Service requires 150 feet between a yard-waste fire and other occupied buildings. Escaped yard-waste fires are a leading cause of wildfires in Florida, so this is not a measurement to leave to the landscaper’s eye.

Dry weather is a reason to refrain from burning; if the pile cannot meet the rules, arrange another way to remove it.

Why dry weather changes the plan

The Florida Forest Service advises against burning yard waste during dry weather, on windy days, during periods of high fire danger or immediately after a storm. It recommends another removal method after a storm. Florida’s fire season runs year-round, so the arrival of cooler weather does not make an escaped fire harmless.

First, find out whether burning is allowed

Check with the local fire department, city, county and homeowners association before planning a burn. City and county ordinances may be stricter than the state’s rules or prohibit open burning outright; association restrictions can also apply. Ask the fire department whether a local burn ban is in effect. A yard that has room for the pile is not, by itself, permission to light it.

Keep garbage out of the yard-waste pile

Florida permits burning naturally occurring vegetation, not household debris or garbage. Residential yard waste must be burned on the premises where it was generated. If a landscaper has gathered material from elsewhere, do not add it to a pile intended for a residential yard-waste burn.

Measure the pile, the hours and every setback

Choose the proposed burn spot first, then check the distances from that spot. The neighbor’s occupied house is an other occupied building; measuring only to the property line does not answer the setback question.

Measure at least 150 feet from the proposed fire to other occupied buildings.

Measure at least 25 feet from the fire to your home, woods, brush and other combustible structures.

Measure at least 50 feet from the fire to a paved public road.

Keep yard waste in a pile less than 8 feet in diameter if burning without a Forest Service authorization, or use a noncombustible container.

In the Eastern time zone, light the fire after 9 a.m. and extinguish it one hour before sunset; in the Central time zone, the lighting time is after 8 a.m.

Those distances are separate checks. A pile that clears your house may still be too close to a neighbor’s occupied building or a paved road.

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Check the weather and keep equipment ready

Do not burn in windy conditions, and refrain from burning in dry weather or immediately after a storm. Clear an area down to bare soil around a pile to help prevent the fire from spreading. A residential yard-waste fire must be attended, with fire-extinguishing equipment ready throughout the burn. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection also recommends checking burn conditions with the Forest Service before burning.

If the fire escapes, the cost may be yours

An escaped yard-waste fire can become a wildfire and threaten homes. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the person whose fire escapes may be liable for suppression costs and damage to other people’s property. The setback is a requirement to meet before lighting, not a substitute for attending the fire.

When the pile needs hauling instead

If local rules prohibit burning, the weather is unsuitable or the yard cannot provide the required clearances, stop planning a burn. Ask local officials whether curbside yard-waste collection or a drop-off option is available. If a landscaper is handling the debris, ask whether they will haul it away instead—and have them check the proposed pile location against the occupied-building, road and vegetation setbacks before any burn is considered.