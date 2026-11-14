An Illinois homeowner hired a restoration company after his house sustained water damage in December 2012. The company repaired the home and received insurance payment for the restoration work. But a separate bill for moving furniture out and back became a lawsuit over what the homeowner had agreed to buy.

The company's first estimate, prepared in March 2013, priced repairs at $10,462.97 and expressly excluded cleaning or moving the contents. A separate estimate put removing and returning the contents at $3,200.51. In the restoration trade, those services were called pack out and pack back: clearing furniture and belongings from rooms where work would occur, then returning them afterward.

The homeowner signed a repair contract on April 26, 2013. It matched the first estimate's price and contained no provision or charge for moving the contents. It directed insurance payments to the contractor and made the customer responsible for charges insurance did not cover.

A completion form dated August 6, 2013, said the restoration was finished. In November 2014, the company sued the homeowner for the unpaid $3,200.51 in moving charges, claiming an agreement that was partly written and partly spoken.

What each side argued

The contractor said it had submitted the moving estimate to the homeowner and his designated insurance adjuster and obtained approval. It also said the insurer issued a $4,010.51 check covering the moving charges and an $810 cleaning charge, which the homeowner had not turned over.

The company relied on a completion questionnaire giving its work top ratings and a form acknowledging delivery of the belongings. Both carried the wife's printed name. An employee gave a sworn statement saying she had signed the completion form in his presence.

The homeowner disputed that account in his own sworn statement. He said nobody had told him there would be a charge for removing furniture, and he had never discussed the contents with the company. He also said neither spouse had seen those forms before the lawsuit's summary-judgment motion, and his wife had not supplied the printed names or questionnaire answers.

The appeals court disregarded a separate statement attributed to the wife because it was neither signed nor notarized. The husband's sworn account nevertheless left important facts disputed.

What the law says

The December 2016 decision applied Illinois rules governing oral contracts and summary judgment. Drawing on a 2015 appellate decision, it explained that a spoken contract required an offer, acceptance and agreement on sufficiently definite essential terms. Whether the parties intended to make that agreement, and what they agreed to, were factual questions.

Summary judgment meant deciding a claim without a trial because no genuine dispute over an important fact remained and the law entitled one side to win. Here, the moving estimate lacked the homeowner's signature acknowledging receipt. The insurance check did not identify its purpose. The homeowner denied agreeing to the charges.

The court also explained that marriage alone did not authorize one spouse to contract for the other. Even if the wife had accepted the work and agreed to additional charges, the company had supplied no evidence that she had authority to bind her husband.

How it ended

The trial court had awarded the contractor $5,292.80. On December 16, 2016, the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, reversed that judgment and sent the case back for further proceedings.

The completion and delivery forms did not mention an oral agreement by the homeowner to pay moving charges. Whether he received the separate estimate and agreed to its terms remained unresolved.

The decision did not establish that moving the furniture was free or that the homeowner ultimately owed nothing. It rejected deciding the contractor's claim on this disputed evidence without further proceedings. The order was nonprecedential under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 23, with limited exceptions. Later proceedings were not verified, so this appellate ruling may not have been the last word.

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