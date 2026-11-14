Top 3 Plumbers · Lancaster, CA · Checked Nov 13, 2026

An older Lancaster house may need more than a repair at the wet spot. These plumbers have reviews relevant to repiping, rerouting and water-pressure work—and the questions worth asking before you settle on a plan.

THT By The House Take 4 min read

In Lancaster’s dry climate, a slow leak inside an older wall can be easy to miss until the drywall is wet. Repiping means deciding which supply lines to replace, routing new pipe to fixtures and opening walls to make the connections. A quick patch may stop today’s drip while leaving the next weak line in place. A rushed repipe can mean more opened rooms, repeat disruption and another repair bill. What holds up: a defined scope, sound connections and a tested system before the walls are closed.

Choosing a plumber for that work is harder than sorting by stars. Ratings can look nearly identical, while two quotes may cover different lines, wall patching or pressure testing. A promise to “take care of it” tells you little about what stays behind the drywall. You need to know whether a full repipe makes more sense than rerouting only the problem lines, and who restores each room afterward. We screened 21 companies serving Lancaster; these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Plumber Duck Inc. ZIP 93536 · whole-house repipes 4.9 2 McDermott Plumbing ZIP 93536 · hot-water rerouting 5.0 3 Big Flow Drain Company - Plumbing & Sewer ZIP 93536 · drain cleaning 5.0

How we picked 21 companies

9 Under floor 9 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We set the floor at 50+ Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to check the work and recurring feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Plumber Duck Inc. Top pick Best for A whole-house repipe with a plan for access and cleanup About Plumber Duck Inc. is a Lancaster plumber offering repair and installation and operating around the clock, seven days a week. On its own site, the company says it serves Antelope Valley residents with emergency plumbing, drain clearing and leak detection. It also describes faucet leaks and clogged drains among the problems it handles, alongside water leaks that may be hidden inside a home. Why it made the list With a 4.9/5 Google rating from 120 reviews, Plumber Duck Inc. has the largest review base of these three. Whole-house repiping and water-line repairs both appear in the work reviewers describe. Across reviews, people repeatedly mention prompt scheduling, clear explanations before repairs, knowledgeable diagnosis and cleanup afterward. That combination matters when the work runs through more than one room. 4.9 /5 120 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 McDermott Plumbing Best value Best for Comparing a full repipe with rerouting problem lines About McDermott Plumbing is a Lancaster plumber with services that range from tankless water heaters to toilet repair. Its work also includes water-heater installation and replacement, hot-water rerouting and slab-leak repair. It operates 24 hours Monday through Friday, with 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours on Saturday and Sunday. That mix covers both fixture work and problem lines in an older home. Why it made the list McDermott Plumbing has a 5/5 Google rating from 54 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, efficient work and explanations that make the repair easier to follow. Accounts of hot-water rerouting and slab-leak work set it apart when you are weighing replacement of every line against rerouting the troublesome ones. 5.0 /5 54 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

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# 3 Big Flow Drain Company - Plumbing & Sewer Best for Checking leaks and water pressure before planning a repipe About Big Flow Drain Company - Plumbing & Sewer is a Lancaster plumber open 24 hours every day. On its own site, the company says it serves Lancaster and Palmdale with drain cleaning and emergency plumbing, and says it was founded in 2012. It also describes work ranging from simple repairs to plumbing-system cleaning. Its services cover more than supply-line work alone. Why it made the list With a 5/5 Google rating from 68 reviews, Big Flow has a larger review base than McDermott but smaller than Plumber Duck. Reviewers repeatedly describe clear communication, prompt arrival and effective work on leaks and blockages. Reviewed jobs also include a leak detector and pressure-regulator valve installation, useful experience when checking pressure and hidden leaks before settling a repipe plan. 5.0 /5 68 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Before work starts, have the scope marked from the service entry to each fixture: which lines go, and which stay? Ask for separate whole-house and problem-line reroute options, then compare pipe material, fixture connections, shutoff valves, wall access and patching, permit handling, pressure testing and cleanup. Settle who restores each room, what would cost extra, the arrival window and how you’ll hear about a delay.

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