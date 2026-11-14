Winged insects on the windowsill make treatment sound urgent. A swarm may be the first visible sign of termites, but the insects still need to be identified and the house inspected before anyone decides what to treat.

That distinction matters: Formosan termite swarmers can enter through windows from outdoors. The way forward is a site-specific inspection that looks for live termites, other evidence, damage and conditions that could support an infestation, followed by a treatment plan tied to what the inspection finds.

Start with identification, not a spray schedule

Integrated pest management, or IPM, starts by identifying and monitoring the pest, then deciding what evidence calls for action. The Environmental Protection Agency says a single pest sighting does not always mean control is needed. For termite swarmers, roughly equal-length wings and straight antennae help distinguish them from ants. Ask the inspector what they identified, not just whether the insects look like termites from across the room.

The next decision is the action threshold: what pest evidence and site conditions justify control? IPM puts prevention first, then calls for an effective, less risky control and continued monitoring to see whether it works. That is a better basis for a termite recommendation than treating every windowsill sighting as proof of an active colony in the house.

What the proposal should establish before treatment

A useful proposal follows a site-specific inspection and explains the recommended action in light of the termite species and the property. Ask for the inspection findings in writing, with these checks separated rather than rolled into a vague statement that termites were found:

Identify the insects found and record where any live wood-destroying insects were seen.

Record other evidence, such as insect remains or termite shelter tubes, separately from live insects.

Check readily accessible wood for visible damage, including probing exposed wood for hollow spots.

Record the inspection date and the areas where evidence or damage was found.

Visible damage can reflect a current or previous infestation; by itself, it does not establish which one. That is why the location of live insects and other signs matters. The proposal should connect those observations to its conclusion about an active infestation and explain why the recommended control fits what was found.

Make prevention part of the termite plan

A pest-control company’s work is not limited to applying a treatment. The EPA advises having a hired professional find and correct the source of a pest problem before applying pesticides. For termites, the inspection should look at moisture and possible access to the structure as well as the insects.

Ask what the company found around the foundation. Grading, drainage, gutters and downspouts affect whether the surrounding soil stays dry. Foundation cracks and openings where utilities pass through walls can offer termite access; the plan should say which openings need closing. Leaky plumbing also needs attention. If the species and site make a hidden, above-ground colony a concern, the inspection should consider areas with a cellulose source and moisture from pipe or roof leaks.

Those conditions belong in the written plan, along with what will be corrected and what will be checked again. Prevention is not a decorative paragraph after the treatment recommendation; it is part of deciding what may keep the problem going.

On treatment day, write down what is used

Ask the professional to explain the chosen control and where it will be applied. The EPA describes termite baits as an option and says termiticide application generally requires a trained pest-management professional. IPM calls for an effective, lower-risk choice first, with later decisions informed by monitoring rather than an automatic escalation.

If a pesticide is used, follow its label instructions and write down its name and EPA registration number. Keep that record with the inspection findings and treatment plan so the follow-up discussion is about what was actually done, not a recollection of where someone worked.

Ask how the company will check whether it worked

A good plan continues after treatment. Ask when the company will inspect again, what evidence it will look for and how the plan will change if termites or conditions that support them remain. The EPA’s termite-management approach calls for follow-up inspections and adjustments as needed.

A homeowner service contract should include periodic inspections. EPA guidance says pesticides should not be applied unless pests are present and other methods cannot control them, so an inspection schedule need not be an automatic application schedule. Before agreeing to termite-treatment terms, ask what they cover, whether there is a charge for yearly inspections and whether the company is responsible for structural damage if treatment fails. Those are the questions that make the promised follow-up concrete.