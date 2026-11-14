A Pennsylvania homeowner paid a contractor to excavate and build an in-ground swimming pool and fencing. The April 1, 2021 contract priced the job at $42,000, and he handed over a $27,300 deposit when he signed. No work was ever performed, and the deposit was not returned.

The contractor had planned from the outset to send another company to build the pool. That company was a subcontractor: a separate business hired to carry out part of the main contractor’s job. The homeowner had previously canceled a pool contract with that same company. The trial judge found that the contractor knew about that history but never disclosed the planned arrangement.

The missing pool became a dispute over what the homeowner had agreed to buy, and from whom. After a trial without a jury, the judgment against the contracting businesses and their manager totaled $91,900. Their appeal centered on a voicemail left before the homeowner signed.

What each side argued

The contractor said the homeowner already knew other pool companies were involved. In the voicemail, the contractor had described checking suppliers, looking into a pool kit, and comparing material and labor costs to see whether money could be saved. The homeowner then sent a photograph of an earlier estimate from the company later selected as subcontractor.

According to the contractor, that exchange showed the homeowner knew, or should have known, that another company would install the pool. The contractor argued that this knowledge defeated the findings of deceptive conduct and negligent misrepresentation, meaning misleading information supplied without proper care.

The homeowner testified that he had never been told the pool work would be subcontracted. He also said he would not have agreed to pay an intermediary when he could hire the other company directly. The signed contract mentioned no subcontractor.

The contractor also sought to hold the subcontractor responsible, saying some deposit money had already been sent to it. But that separate dispute did not erase the judgment in the homeowner’s favor.

What the law says

Pennsylvania’s Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act expressly covers swimming-pool construction at private residences. The Attorney General’s published statutory copy incorporates amendments through October 22, 2014. Section 517.7(a)(10) requires the contract to identify subcontractors known when it is signed, including their addresses and telephone numbers.

The opinion also described a trial finding under Section 517.9(8)(ii), which prohibits offering home improvements without intending to perform them. Here, the finding concerned accepting the pool job while planning undisclosed subcontracting. The appeal did not establish a general prohibition on using subcontractors.

Section 517.10 treats violations of that act as violations of Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The trial judge found that the homeowner reasonably relied on the contract and lost his deposit through deceptive conduct. The judge also found the deposit unlawfully excessive.

On appeal, the question was narrower than whether every legal element had been proved anew. The contractor did not challenge the individual statutory violations. The panel examined whether the voicemail undermined the trial judge’s finding that subcontracting had never been disclosed.

How it ended

On March 5, 2025, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed the judgment. It agreed that the voicemail discussed buying pool components and using the contractor’s own labor. Discussing suppliers did not disclose that another business would provide the installation labor.

The $91,900 aggregate judgment remained in place. The opinion described the deposit loss as having been increased under consumer-protection law to account for attorney fees and deterrence. It did not provide a complete dollar-by-dollar breakdown, so that total should not be read as the pool’s replacement cost.

The decision was designated non-precedential, meaning it was not binding precedent for other cases. It confirmed this judgment; it did not report that the homeowner collected the money or eventually received a pool. Further appellate review has not been verified, so this record may not be the last word.

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