When your parent stands on a chair to reach a kitchen cabinet, the first change is not a new kitchen. It is getting the things they use often within easy reach. The National Institute on Aging warns against standing on a chair or table to reach something too high; it recommends using a reach stick or asking for help instead.

Start with the contents of the cabinets, then ask a handyman about changes to the existing storage. The rest of the home deserves a look, too: a reachable pan does not fix a loose stair railing or poor lighting.

Why the home matters

The National Institute on Aging says the risk of falling increases with age and that falls can seriously harm older adults. Its advice for making a home safer starts with immediate dangers, including loose stair railings and poor lighting. The CDC also identifies throw rugs and clutter as home fall hazards.

That makes the chair in the kitchen a useful warning, not the whole checklist. The National Institute on Aging recommends going through the home room by room to identify safety problems. We would start with the cabinet your parent keeps climbing for, then look at the routes they use every day.

Move everyday kitchen items within reach

Move frequently used pots, pans and kitchen utensils to places that are easy to reach, as the National Institute on Aging recommends.

Keep other often-used items at waist level or within easy reach, following the institute’s advice.

Look at what is stored deep in the base cabinets. MU Extension’s guidance for kitchens used by people in wheelchairs favors drawers over shelves because drawers bring the cabinet’s depth within reach; it calls for pull-out shelves if shelves are used.

Look at the wall cabinets, too. That same guidance recommends adjustable shelves in conventional wall cabinets to bring stored items within reach.

The test is whether your parent can get the items they use often without standing on furniture. Shifting those items may solve part of the problem before any cabinet work is discussed. Keep the chair out of the plan for reaching high storage; the National Institute on Aging’s alternative is a reach stick or help.

Check the paths, bathroom and stairs as well

In walking areas, the National Institute on Aging’s home-safety checklist calls for keeping furniture and extension and electrical cords out of the way. The institute also recommends removing area rugs and fixing carpets firmly to the floor. These are separate from the cabinet job, but they belong in the same room-by-room check.

In the bathroom, the institute recommends grab bars near the toilet and in the tub or shower. It also recommends night lights as a home-safety change. At the stairs, give loose railings and poor lighting priority: the institute identifies both as immediate dangers to correct. A kitchen storage fix should not push those hazards to the bottom of the list.

What to ask the handyman about the cabinets

Show the handyman which items your parent uses often and where those items need to be reachable. Ask whether adjustable shelves in the existing wall cabinets would help, and whether drawers or pull-out shelves are an option in the existing base cabinets. Ask how any changed storage would be secured and whether your parent could reach its contents without using a chair.

Those questions keep the work tied to the actual problem. A pull-out is not much of an improvement if the everyday pan still ends up too high to reach. If the room-by-room check turns up loose stair railings or poor lighting, bring those up before treating cabinet storage as the only job.

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When the check needs to go beyond storage

If the kitchen change is part of a wider effort to make the home safer, work through the rooms rather than stopping at the cabinet door. The National Institute on Aging recommends identifying problems room by room and correcting immediate dangers first. That gives a professional assessing the home a clear account of what your parent reaches for, where they use a chair and which railings or lighting need attention.