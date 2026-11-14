An Ohio property owner hired an electrical company to finish wiring a house after an unlicensed electrician had done the initial installation. The company also had to rework parts of that earlier job. A spoken agreement set an hourly rate, but the owner and company disagreed about whether the total bill had a ceiling.

The owner supplied most of the materials and did some cleanup. Insulation was already installed, and an employee testified that this made the electrical work difficult. Cabinet lighting went in after the cabinets were in place. The owner later complained about holes inside them; the company said the holes were necessary for that installation.

The billing dispute became a lawsuit. The company sought payment, and the owner brought a counterclaim, meaning his own claims against the company in the same case. He alleged defective work, cabinet damage and losses from the company's failure to arrange a final electrical inspection.

What each side argued

The oral agreement called for electrical services at $38.00 per hour. The owner said there was also a total-price cap. The company denied agreeing to one. Once billing became contentious, the owner said the work should not have taken as many hours as the company charged.

A contractor testifying for the owner estimated that the company's portion should have cost $4,500.00 because the initial wiring had already been approved. He said cabinets needed replacement and some electrical work needed completion or correction. But he had not inspected the initial wiring and gave no dollar amount for fixing the allegedly defective work.

The company's employee testified that many tasks needed more than one person. A part owner said complaints about the work came after the fee dispute. He also said the company had not called for a final inspection because the house was unfinished.

The property owner said he had requested that inspection repeatedly and did not know it had happened. His witness said the missing inspection prevented a sale. During cross-examination, however, an inspection report showed that the residence had passed on August 28, 1998, despite the absence of a final sticker on the electrical boxes.

What the law says

The December 2004 decision applied Ohio's civil procedure rules as they operated in that case. Civil Rule 8(D) treated unanswered allegations, other than the amount of damages, as admitted when an answer was required. Rule 55(A) provided a way to request a default judgment when a party failed to answer or otherwise defend.

The company had filed no answer to the counterclaim according to the court dockets. But the owner had not requested a default judgment before trial. He instead waited until the company had presented witnesses, then requested a directed verdict: a ruling taking the issue away from the jury.

Under Rule 50(A)(4), that required evidence permitting only one reasonable conclusion against the company, viewed in its favor. Its witnesses had already disputed the counterclaim. The appeals court rejected the owner's attempt to win on the missing answer at that stage.

The owner also challenged missing jury instructions about his counterclaim. The court treated his recorded objection as late and found no plain error, the exceptional kind of mistake that can justify reversal despite an untimely objection.

How it ended

The jury awarded the company $3,415.10. On December 2, 2004, Ohio's Seventh District Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment in full.

The appeals court acknowledged that the judge had omitted a specific counterclaim instruction. But the jury had heard the owner's evidence and received a verdict form allowing an award in his favor. The court found no basis to overturn the result.

This decision left the company's award standing; it did not announce that every disputed hole was acceptable electrical work. Later appellate review and payment of the judgment were not verified.

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