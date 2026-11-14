Top 3 Locksmiths · Ocala, FL · Checked Nov 13, 2026

In Ocala, a smart lock is only as useful as the door it can reliably latch. We read reviews and records for locksmiths who can help with the installation or the lock work around it, and pulled out the questions worth asking.

THT By The House Take 3 min read

In Ocala’s heat and humidity, a smart lock installation has to do more than pair with an app. The deadbolt needs to slide freely into a door that lines up; otherwise, the keypad can work perfectly while the latch still binds. Put off a worn lock or rush the fit, and you may face an unreliable entry, a second visit and a household juggling keys while the front door is out of action. What holds up: sound alignment before clever electronics.

Choosing a locksmith is harder than sorting by stars. Many ratings look nearly identical, while quotes may bundle the lock, installation, door adjustments and app setup differently. “We install smart locks” leaves open whether someone has worked with your exact model or will check the backup key. We screened 6 companies serving Ocala, and these 3 made it. The scope you agree on before work starts matters as much as the lock you buy.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 AA Lock Doc & Security ZIP 34475 · open 24/7 4.6 2 Be Secure Locksmith ZIP 34471 · mobile locksmith 4.9 3 Flash Locksmith Inc ZIP 34470 · open 24/7 4.9

How we picked 6 companies

1 Under floor 2 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 AA Lock Doc & Security Top pick Best for A specific smart-lock model that needs an experienced installer About AA Lock Doc & Security is an Ocala locksmith covering home, business and vehicle locks, with 24/7 hours. The company says it installs new residential locks and rekeys existing ones across Ocala and Marion County. On its own site, it also lists emergency locksmithing and gate repair and says it has been in business for over 40 years. Why it made the list At 4.6/5 from 138 Google reviews, AA has a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviews mention Lockly Secure Pro installation, the clearest match here to a named smart-lock model. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable, friendly staff, prompt service and an ability to tackle keys or locks other providers could not. 4.6 /5 138 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 2 Be Secure Locksmith Best value Best for A smart-lock installation alongside other home lock work About Be Secure Locksmith is a mobile locksmith serving Ocala homes, businesses and vehicles. Its services include lockouts and rekeying. The company says it also handles new lock and smart-lock installation, lock repair and car-key programming. Its Ocala listing shows weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; it is closed on weekends. Why it made the list Be Secure has 4.9/5 from 1,246 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly mention prompt arrivals, quick work, helpful staff and smooth scheduling with dispatch. Residential lock work also appears in reviews. For a smart-lock project that might include rekeying or another home lock, its range of residential services and scheduling feedback make it a useful comparison. 4.9 /5 1,246 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

# 3 Flash Locksmith Inc Best for A smart-lock job with door rekeying or lock changes About Flash Locksmith Inc is a mobile locksmith based in Ocala and open 24/7. Its mobile work includes car-key replacement and lockout help. The company says it offers residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services across Ocala and surrounding areas, and lists car rekeying and key-fob replacement among its work. That range extends beyond vehicle emergencies to home doors. Why it made the list Flash holds 4.9/5 from 1,951 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe fast arrival, quick completion and responsive updates, alongside kind, professional service. Reviews also mention door rekeying and lock changes. That makes it a fit when installing a smart lock is part of sorting out the rest of the door hardware, rather than a standalone swap. 4.9 /5 1,951 Google reviews · as of Nov 13, 2026

Have your lock model and photos of both sides of the door ready when discussing the work. Ask whether the existing holes and alignment will work, who supplies the hardware, and whether the written scope includes door adjustments, app or bridge setup and a return visit if needed. Agree on an arrival window and what happens if it slips. Before the installer leaves, have them test the latch, keypad, app and backup key, transfer administrator access and remove setup codes.

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