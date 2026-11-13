An Arizona homeowner hired a builder for a new house, then disputed unfinished work and water damage. His complaints included stucco holes, a water-damaged foyer ceiling and damaged trim beside the kitchen-to-garage door. The later appeal turned on whether the construction claim still belonged to him after bankruptcy.

He signed the construction contract in November 2012. As completion approached, his attorney sent a demand letter listing alleged defects and unfinished items. The attorney said the builder had been paid in full but had abandoned the job, and demanded that it return. The letter threatened litigation.

Six months later, the homeowner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. He did not list the construction claim among his assets. His debts were discharged in March 2015. About three months afterward, he complained to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, repeating several earlier allegations and adding others.

The agency investigated and directed the builder to address deficient stucco that caused leaks throughout the house, mold in walls and water damage to interior finishes. It also identified mismatched exterior stucco and other problems. It found the remaining alleged workmanship violations unsubstantiated. An inspector later found repairs incomplete, and the agency issued a citation.

What each side argued

The dispute over repairs centered on access and method. The builder proposed applying waterproof stucco over the existing finish. The homeowner insisted that the directive required removing all the stucco, installing a vapor barrier and applying new stucco.

An administrative law judge found that the homeowner had failed to provide reasonable access, preventing the builder from complying. The judge recommended closing the complaint while allowing one final opportunity for access. The agency instead closed it with prejudice, ending that complaint. It said its decision did not prevent recovery-fund collection if the homeowner obtained a civil judgment.

The homeowner then sued, alleging failure to perform the construction contract and unjust enrichment: that the builder had unfairly benefited at his expense. The builder argued that the undisclosed claim belonged to the bankruptcy estate and that only its trustee, the official administering those assets, could pursue it.

On appeal, the homeowner argued that newly discovered problems were separate claims. The earlier demand letter did not list every defect later submitted to the contractor agency. The builder relied on that letter as proof that he already knew he had a construction claim before bankruptcy.

What the law says

The 2019 decision applied Arizona's standing rule: a person bringing suit must have an interest in its outcome. Here, that required examining who owned the claim under federal bankruptcy law.

Section 541 of Title 11, in the 2018 United States Code edition, generally places a debtor's legal and equitable property interests into the bankruptcy estate when the case begins. The estate is the pool of assets administered through bankruptcy. A potential lawsuit can be an asset even before its value is known.

Section 554(d), in that same edition, generally leaves property in the estate if it has not been administered or abandoned. Abandonment means releasing the property from the estate. The appeals court held that the omitted construction claim remained under the bankruptcy trustee's control.

The homeowner did not need to know every defect before disclosing the claim. His attorney's demand letter showed that he knew enough to threaten a lawsuit six months before filing bankruptcy. Discovering additional problems did not resolve that ownership obstacle.

How it ended

On July 16, 2019, the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, affirmed judgment for the builder. The homeowner lacked standing because the claim remained in the bankruptcy estate. The court did not decide the builder's separate argument about his inconsistent positions in the two proceedings.

The court also upheld the trial-level attorney-fee and cost award. Although the contract's fee clause applied to arbitration, Arizona Revised Statutes Section 12-341.01(A) separately allowed reasonable fees in a contested action arising from a contract. The opinion gave no dollar amount. It declined additional attorney fees for the appeal but allowed appellate costs subject to the procedural rule.

This unpublished decision did not award repair money or establish that the stucco was sound. It resolved who could bring this lawsuit. Later review, any trustee action and eventual repairs have not been verified.

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