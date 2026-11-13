As of mid-November, the toilet is leaking and the plumber says their license is pending renewal. That leaves a question to settle before work starts: can your state or county government confirm the plumber’s license? A claim about a renewal is not a government confirmation.

Insurance is a separate check. Ask the plumber for proof rather than treating a license lookup as proof of coverage. The order matters when the repair feels urgent: check the license, ask for insurance documentation, then decide whether to hire.

Check before the plumber starts work

A leaking toilet makes a quick answer attractive. It does not make a pending renewal an answer to whether the plumber is currently licensed. The Federal Trade Commission recommends confirming a contractor’s license with state or county government and asking the contractor for proof of insurance. Those are separate tasks, and both belong before the repair.

The commission also recommends asking contractors for their licenses and proof of insurance before paying for services. If the plumber cannot provide the license information you need to check, you do not have to treat an assurance that renewal is underway as the check itself. Get the information, then confirm the license with the government office.

Find the government office that checks plumber licenses

The rule depends on where you live. Check with your state or county government to confirm the plumber’s license. Start with the government office responsible for contractor licensing in your area; the point is to get a government confirmation, not simply a copy of something the plumber hands you.

Ask the plumber for their license information so you have something to check. A plumber’s statement about renewal describes what they say is happening. The government check is where you establish the license’s current status before deciding whether this person should do the work.

Read the current status, not the renewal story

Ask the plumber for their license information.

Check that license with your state or county government.

If the status is unclear or the plumber says renewal is pending, ask that office to confirm the license before work begins.

Ask the plumber for proof of insurance separately.

A current license confirmation answers a licensing question. It does not, by itself, supply the proof of insurance the commission recommends requesting. Nor should a renewal claim stand in for the current confirmation you sought. Keep the plumber’s explanation and the government’s answer distinct; they are not interchangeable paperwork.

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Ask for insurance proof separately

Ask the plumber for proof of insurance before paying for the repair. Do not mark the insurance check complete because you found a license record. The commission’s guidance calls for both confirming the license with government and asking the contractor for insurance proof.

If the plumber refuses to provide copies of their license or insurance, the commission advises walking away. It gives the same advice when a contractor refuses to provide a written contract. For a repair you want done today, that may be an inconvenient answer. It is still a clearer one than relying on a pending-renewal explanation and no insurance documentation.

If your area does not license this plumbing work

Ask your state or county government about the licensing question rather than assuming a license is required everywhere. If there is no license to confirm for this work where you live, the insurance request remains a separate step. Ask the plumber for proof of insurance, references and a written contract. Before paying, ask for the contractor’s ID as well.

That is also where the job stops being a lookup you can finish from the plumber’s account alone. If you cannot establish the license status with the government office, ask that office to confirm it. If the plumber will not provide the requested license or insurance documentation, do not substitute a promise to send it later for the documents.