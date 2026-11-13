A homeowner in Maryland hired a contractor to renovate her garage floor in March 2022. The job grew to include painting the walls and ceiling. By April, the epoxy floor was sharp and slippery. She slipped, hurt her hand and tore her pants, according to findings later affirmed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission.

The original floor contract was $2,100.00. Painting added $1,500.00, and powerwashing added $100.00. The homeowner paid a $630.00 deposit, another $1,000.96 and the $100.00 powerwashing charge. The contractor also damaged a door and improperly installed its seal, strike and threshold. He refunded a separate $380.00 door payment.

The homeowner tried to contact him about repairs without getting a response. After she complained on a neighborhood social network, he attributed the poor work to his laborers. Another contractor proposed removing the epoxy, leveling the surface, applying new epoxy and sealing the floor for $4,575.00. The record did not establish whether that repair was completed or fully paid for.

What each side argued

The homeowner sought $2,618.10 from the Home Improvement Guaranty Fund, a compensation program for certain losses caused by licensed contractors. She submitted payment records, a replacement contractor's proposal and photographs of the floor and door components. At the June 3, 2024 hearing, she testified without other witnesses.

The contractor did not attend that hearing. The administrative law judge found that he had received proper notice and proceeded in his absence. The judge accepted the homeowner's account and found the work inadequate and unworkmanlike, meaning it had not been performed with proper skill.

The contractor later filed exceptions, meaning objections to the proposed agency decision. At that stage, he argued that he had offered to redo the project at no cost. He said the homeowner had unreasonably rejected a good-faith attempt to resolve the claim.

But the commission found no evidence of that offer in the hearing record. His request to introduce new evidence also failed: he had not served the request on the homeowner or shown that the evidence had been unavailable at the original hearing. Neither side supplied a transcript of that hearing.

What the law says

The decision applied Maryland's Business Regulation Article, using the 2015 volume and 2023 supplement. Section 8-401 defined actual loss as restoration, repair, replacement or completion costs arising from inadequate, unworkmanlike or incomplete home improvement. Section 8-405 allowed eligible losses caused by a licensed contractor to be paid from the Fund.

Section 8-405(d) allowed the commission to deny a claim when a homeowner unreasonably rejected a contractor's good-faith efforts to resolve it. That made the alleged free redo relevant. The commission rejected the contractor's objection because supporting evidence was missing from the record.

The decision also applied COMAR 09.08.03.03B(3)(c), a regulation for measuring loss when another contractor would repair or finish the original work. It added the homeowner's qualifying payments to the reasonable repair cost, then subtracted the original contract price, including additions.

The calculation was $1,730.96 plus $4,575.00, less $3,700.00: an actual loss of $2,605.96. But section 8-405(e)(5) imposed another limit. A Fund award could not exceed what the homeowner had paid the contractor on the claim. That reduced the recoverable amount to $1,730.96.

How it ended

On December 3, 2024, the commission affirmed the findings and awarded $1,730.96 from the Fund. It also ordered that the contractor remain ineligible for an MHIC license until he reimbursed money disbursed under the order, with the specified interest.

The award did not cover every expense associated with the job. Storage costs were excluded because they were outside the contract and its additions. Door replacement was treated as consequential damage, a resulting loss outside the covered work. The Fund also excluded personal-injury compensation.

The order allowed thirty days to seek judicial review. This record establishes the agency's final decision; it does not establish payment, later court proceedings or the contractor's present license status.

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