Top 3 HVAC · Sacramento, CA · Checked Nov 12, 2026

In Sacramento, an AC replacement has to work with the house, not just fit where the old unit stood. These picks stood out for installation work, and each gives you a different question worth asking before the job begins.

THT By The House Take 3 min read

In Sacramento, an AC replacement has to stand up to hot summers, not just turn on at the end of installation. The work includes sizing the unit to the home, checking existing ducts and making sure the system runs as intended. Put it off and a struggling unit can leave rooms uncomfortable when you need cooling most. Rush the job and you may end up paying twice for duct fixes or a system that never cools evenly. What holds up: careful sizing and startup checks, not just a shiny new box.

Choosing the crew is less straightforward than sorting by stars. Plenty of companies have near-identical ratings, while written scopes can differ on duct work, electrical work, removal and testing. Promises about comfort are easy; a clear plan for how the system will be chosen and checked takes more work. We screened 40 companies serving Sacramento, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation ZIP 95827 · ductwork 4.9 2 Clarke & Rush Mechanical - HVAC, Plumbing & Windows ZIP 95841 · ac replacement 4.9 3 MIB Heating & Air, Inc. load calculations 5.0

How we picked 40 companies

9 Under floor 28 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews along with BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to compare the work described and the consistency of customer feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Atticman Heating and Air Conditioning, Insulation Top pick Best for An AC replacement that may also need duct or attic work About Atticman is a Sacramento HVAC contractor offering system installation and maintenance alongside insulation services. On its own site, the company says it handles AC installation and repair, heat pumps, ductwork and attic insulation across Sacramento and nearby areas. That range matters when replacing an AC also means looking beyond the outdoor unit. It is open 24 hours, seven days a week. Why it made the list Its 4.9/5 Google rating comes from 3,088 reviews, the largest review base among these picks. Installation reviewers repeatedly describe crews arriving on time, explaining the new equipment and leaving work areas clean. Reviewers also describe duct and attic insulation work alongside HVAC installations. That mix makes it a useful fit when the ducts or attic need attention as part of the replacement. 4.9 /5 3,088 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 Clarke & Rush Mechanical - HVAC, Plumbing & Windows Best value Best for A detailed AC installation plan alongside other home updates About Clarke & Rush is a Sacramento HVAC and plumbing contractor that also works on windows. Its own site lists AC installation and replacement, heat pumps, ductless systems and attic insulation. The company has been in business for 63 years and is open 24 hours Monday through Saturday. Its wider home-services range may suit a project that crosses more than one trade. Why it made the list Its 4.9/5 rating is based on 1,958 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable crews, clear explanations and careful installation or repair work; several also mention on-time arrivals and clean work areas. Its combination of HVAC, plumbing, windows and insulation work sets it apart for homeowners weighing a replacement alongside other home updates. 4.9 /5 1,958 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 3 MIB Heating & Air, Inc. Best for An AC replacement needing a close look at sizing and ducts About MIB Heating & Air is a Woodland-based HVAC contractor serving Sacramento and nearby cities. Google describes its work as system diagnostics, repairs and installations. On its own site, the company says it offers AC installation, load calculations, maintenance and indoor air quality services. It is open 24 hours every day, and its service area includes Davis and West Sacramento. Why it made the list Its 5/5 rating comes from 71 Google reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Across reviews, customers repeatedly describe thorough assessments, clear explanations, careful work and clean job sites. Reviewers also describe AC replacements, heat pumps, ductwork and air sealing. That focus on examining the system around the unit suits a replacement where sizing and duct condition deserve a close look. 5.0 /5 71 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, get a written scope identifying the equipment, how the cooling load and existing ducts will be assessed, and whether electrical work and removal of the old unit are included. Settle who handles permits, inspections and any required efficiency verification. Ask which startup tests will be done, whether you will get the results, and when you will hear about delays or rescheduling.

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