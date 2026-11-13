Getting out matters more than trying to use an extinguisher. A fire marshal’s consumer guide says even a partly discharged unit needs refilling and recharging to serviceable condition. If you used your kitchen extinguisher, do not take its presence on the wall—or a reassuring glance at its gauge—as proof that it is ready. With Thanksgiving cooking approaching, read its instructions and address that prior discharge now.

Know the limits before reaching for it

The National Fire Protection Association says a portable extinguisher may put out a small fire or contain it until the fire department arrives, but it has limitations. The Fire Administration asks whether a fire is small and contained in a single object or on a surface when considering extinguisher use. If you do use one, the National Fire Protection Association says to keep your back to a clear exit so you can escape if the fire cannot be controlled. An extinguisher’s place in a fire plan is limited; an exit must remain usable.

Choose a replacement you can handle

For the home, the National Fire Protection Association recommends a multipurpose extinguisher large enough to put out a small fire but not so heavy that it is difficult to handle. That is a more useful test than choosing by size alone. If your extinguisher’s instructions call for replacement, check the replacement’s instructions before a fire, too. The parts and operation are worth learning while the room is quiet, not when you are deciding whether you can use the unit.

Give it a place near the exit

The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing extinguishers close to an exit. It also says to keep your back to a clear exit while using one, so you can leave if the fire cannot be controlled. Those are related decisions: where the extinguisher hangs affects where you will stand if you pick it up. When considering a mounting spot for a replacement, start with the exit rather than the spot where the old unit happened to hang.

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Check the gauge, then check the instructions

A look at the unit is useful, but it is not a substitute for addressing a prior discharge. Check what you can and let the extinguisher’s own instructions govern its maintenance:

Check the gauge for pressure outside its indicated range.

Read the unit’s instructions for its maintenance requirements.

Check those instructions to see whether the unit can be recharged or needs replacement.

Address a previous discharge rather than relying on the gauge alone.

The Fire Administration says some extinguishers need shaking monthly and others need pressure testing every few years. Some can be recharged, while others need replacing when pressure is too low. A fire marshal’s consumer guide describes a gauge reading as one indicator of serviceability; it also says a partly discharged extinguisher needs refilling and recharging. We would not treat those as interchangeable checks.

Learn your unit before a fire

The National Fire Protection Association recommends reading the instructions that come with an extinguisher and becoming familiar with its parts and operation before a fire breaks out. This matters for a replacement as much as for a unit you already own. Maintenance requirements vary, too, so keep the instructions for the extinguisher you actually have in mind rather than assuming the next one works or is maintained the same way.

Remember the limit at the stove

The Fire Administration gives a pan as an example of an object in which a fire might be small and contained. That is a question to consider, not a reason to assume every fire at the stove is an extinguisher job. The National Fire Protection Association’s advice about a clear exit still applies if you use the device. The point of having it nearby is not to make staying in the room the default.

Get help with the mount, not a guess about readiness

If you bring in a handyman to mount a replacement, ask for a location close to an exit, as the National Fire Protection Association recommends. For the used extinguisher, start with its instructions and its prior discharge, not the mounting job. A fire marshal’s consumer guide says even partial discharge calls for refilling and recharging to serviceable condition; the Fire Administration says some extinguishers can be recharged and others need replacement when pressure is too low.