Your furnace replacement needs a deposit today? Verify the diagnosis and contract first

As of early November 2026, the hard part of a cracked-heat-exchanger diagnosis is holding two thoughts at once: a malfunctioning furnace can produce dangerous carbon monoxide, and a request for a deposit today does not settle what work is needed or what it should cost.

If anyone may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, get outside to fresh air immediately and call 911, as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises. Otherwise, ask what the technician found and arrange a professional assessment before committing to a replacement. We would not treat urgency as a substitute for a written estimate.

Get the diagnosis and replacement terms in writing

A professional inspection is the place to start with a suspected furnace defect. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends professional inspection and servicing of heating systems. An independent professional assessment gives you another evaluation of the furnace before you sign for a replacement; it does not require you to dismiss the original technician’s concern.

Then make the proposed job specific. The Federal Trade Commission recommends multiple written estimates, each describing the work, materials, completion date and price. Ask the technician to explain the reported defect and the proposed replacement, and compare that proposal with another written estimate. A price on its own tells you little about what will be installed or when the job is supposed to be finished.

Before signing, use these checks:

Ask for a written agreement and read it against the estimate, including the described work, materials, completion date and price.

Confirm the contractor’s license with your state or county government.

Ask the contractor for proof of insurance.

Check with consumer protection officials for complaints about the contractor.

Contract requirements depend on where you live, so check your state or local government’s rules. The FTC advises asking for a written agreement even where one is not required. A technician’s assessment may be urgent; accepting unclear replacement terms is a separate decision.

Check the deposit before paying

Do not pay the full furnace replacement cost up front. Some states limit how much a contractor can ask for as a down payment, according to the FTC. The rule depends on where you live; check with your state or local government before agreeing to a deposit.

Read the written agreement carefully before signing, and compare its description of the work, materials, completion date and price with the written estimates. The FTC warns against rushed home-repair decisions and paying the entire project cost up front. A request for money today is not a reason to skip those checks.

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If the price changes, ask what work is being proposed

A changed price is a reason to clarify the job, not automatically a reason to reject it. If the contractor proposes more work or a higher price after the job begins, ask what work and materials the new price covers. For proposed work, the FTC recommends a written estimate describing the work, materials, completion date and price.

That is the useful distinction between an itemized proposal and verbal pressure: the written version lets you see the work as well as the bill. A demand for more money without those details leaves you unable to compare the new proposal with the agreement you signed. Do not let an urgent-sounding price increase replace a description of the work.

Keep the job record together and know when to ask a pro

Keep the professional assessments, written estimates, signed agreement, payment terms, proof of insurance and any revised proposal together. Those documents let you compare what was diagnosed, what was promised and what you paid for.

If the furnace concern may involve carbon monoxide poisoning, leave for fresh air and call 911 rather than working through a contract question. For the furnace itself, ask a professional to inspect the reported defect and explain the proposed work. The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends carbon monoxide alarms on every level of the home and outside sleeping areas; an alarm is no replacement for a professional assessment of a suspected defect.