Sarasota plumbers when you need more than a quick fix
8 days ago
Top 5Plumbers · Sarasota, FL·Checked Nov 4, 2026
A cleared drain and a repaired pipe aren’t the same as a problem that stays solved. We read Sarasota plumbing reviews and public records for the workmanship details that matter, and the questions worth asking before work begins.
THTBy The House Take5 min read
In Sarasota’s heat and humidity, a leaking pipe can leave damp material where you can’t see it, while a clogged drain can put a sink or shower out of use. Clearing a blockage is not the same as fixing the pipe behind it. A repair that holds up starts with finding the cause, choosing the right parts or method, and testing the result. Put it off and daily routines get awkward; rush it and you may pay to open the same wall or clear the same drain again.
Choosing a plumber isn’t as simple as sorting by stars. Many ratings look nearly identical, while two quotes may describe different jobs: one clears a drain; another includes inspection and repair. Vague promises about a lasting fix don’t tell you what will be tested or what happens if the work changes. We screened 40 companies serving Sarasota. These 5 made it because their services and recurring feedback give you something more useful to weigh than a polished promise.
10 Under floor25 Thin detail5 Picked50+ Google reviews4.5★ or betterA review in the last 12 monthsNo paid placementWe screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review posted within the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.
The rankingFrom #1 down
#1Wimpy's Plumbing & AirZIP 34240Top pickBest forA clogged drain when you want the work explainedAboutWimpy’s Plumbing & Air is a Sarasota plumbing and HVAC contractor handling repairs and installations. The company says it serves Sarasota and Manatee County and lists drain cleaning, camera inspections, repiping, water heaters, and AC work among its services. Its posted hours run into the evening every day, with weekend hours starting later than weekday hours.Why it made the listWimpy’s has 4.9/5 from 1,759 Google reviews, the largest review base here. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt arrivals and responsive scheduling, alongside technicians who explain what they’re doing. Drain cleaning appears throughout the feedback, as does plumbing and AC work. That combination suits a blocked drain when understanding the proposed work matters as much as getting it done.Drain cleaningPlumbing and ACWeekend hours4.9/51,759 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026
#2Unclog plumbing Sarasota FLZIP 34234Best forA drain or pipe problem outside ordinary hoursAboutUnclog plumbing Sarasota FL is a Sarasota plumbing service focused on drain and pipe problems. The company says it handles clogged drains, sewer cleaning, hydro jetting, leak detection, water heaters, and emergency plumbing. Its listed hours are around the clock Sunday through Friday, with Saturday closed. That schedule matters if the problem cannot wait for ordinary weekday hours.Why it made the listUnclog has 4.9/5 from 115 Google reviews; its review base is smaller than the others here. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt responses, including same-day and after-hours visits, along with thorough work and clean job sites. The work described spans drains, pipe repairs, and camera inspections, making its after-hours availability the distinction to weigh for a developing problem.Drain cleaningLeak detectionClosed Saturdays4.9/5115 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026
#3Drain Clean Heroes Pipe LiningZIP 34240Open 24/7Best forA stubborn drain that may need pipe investigationAboutDrain Clean Heroes Pipe Lining is a Sarasota plumbing service specializing in drain cleaning and sewer pipe lining. The company says it offers trenchless sewer repair using cured-in-place pipe lining, plus camera inspections, sewer cleaning and jetting, and residential plumbing. It lists Sarasota, Bradenton, North Port, and Tampa among its service areas. Its hours are listed as 24/7.Why it made the listDrain Clean Heroes has 5/5 from 127 Google reviews, a smaller review base than most others here. Reviewers repeatedly praise responsive service, clear explanations, and detailed scopes, including on time-sensitive jobs. Feedback covers both drain clearing and pipe relining. If lining is proposed, ask what material will be used and how the finished pipe will be checked.Pipe liningCamera inspectionsOpen 24/75.0/5127 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026
#4Next Level Plumbing, Water Heaters, and SewerZIP 34240Open 24/7Best valueBest forA repair where a clear work plan mattersAboutNext Level Plumbing, Water Heaters, and Sewer is a Sarasota plumbing company handling repairs, installations, and water heater work. Its listed hours are around the clock every day of the week. It has been in business for 9 years. Its range of repair and installation services is relevant when a plumbing problem may need more than a straightforward fixture fix.Why it made the listNext Level has 4.9/5 from 762 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe on-time arrivals, prompt scheduling, and clear explanations of the work. They also report thorough repairs and installations. Among these picks, its combination of around-the-clock hours and a substantial review base stands out when you need the proposed repair explained before work begins.Water heatersRepairs and installationsOpen 24/74.9/5762 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026
#5Professional Plumbing & Design, IncZIP 34234Weekdays 8–4:30Best forA repair where cleanup and workmanship both matterAboutProfessional Plumbing & Design, Inc. is a Sarasota plumbing firm handling installation, repiping, and repairs. The company says it serves Sarasota, Bradenton, and Venice with residential and commercial work, including drain inspection, water heaters, and plumbing fixtures. It has been in business for 40 years. Its listed service hours are weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Why it made the listProfessional Plumbing & Design has 4.9/5 from 525 Google reviews. Reviewers repeatedly praise the quality of the plumbing work and describe the crews as professional and courteous. Clear explanations and cleanup after the job also come up often. Its long operating history and repiping services make it worth weighing when the work may extend beyond a small repair. For a repipe, ask which pipe material is proposed and why.RepipingDrain inspectionWeekday hours4.9/5525 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026
Before work starts, get a written scope that separates clearing a clog from camera inspection, jetting, or pipe repair, and marks which steps need your approval. For a leak, pin down the suspected source and whether opening and restoring a wall or floor is included. Agree on arrival updates and how the repair will be tested. What holds up: a fix you can verify, not just a dry-looking patch.