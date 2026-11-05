You rent in San Antonio and assume insulation is the landlord’s project, but CPS Energy says renters can receive Casa Verde upgrades.

Renters in San Antonio, Texas, may write off attic insulation as someone else’s project. That can mean another winter in an underinsulated home: the Department of Energy says insulation slows winter heat loss and lowers heating costs. Air leaks can raise bills, too.

The National Weather Service lists San Antonio’s average first freeze as November 30, though a freeze can come earlier or later. With colder weather approaching, check how property-owner approval works for a rental, and start the Casa Verde application and assessment process.

What Casa Verde can rebate

CPS Energy says its Casa Verde weatherization program rebates the cost of all eligible upgrades. Those may include insulation and air sealing. Its program page names attic and wall insulation among the upgrades renters and homeowners can receive.

We would start with the building itself. The Department of Energy says insulation slows heat transfer, but insulation alone does not necessarily stop air movement. Gaps where parts of a house meet can let heat escape, and air leaks can make heating equipment work harder. An assessment can identify which improvements make sense for the home; the rebate applies to eligible upgrades, not automatically to every item someone proposes.

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Who qualifies under the 2026 income guidelines

CPS Energy lists three ways an applicant may qualify: household income within its guidelines, an energy burden of 10% or more of annual income, or receipt of income-based assistance from local, state or federal sources. The income figures below are gross monthly household income, not take-home pay:

One person: less than $2,660.

Two people: less than $3,607.

Three people: less than $4,554.

Four people: less than $5,550.

Five people: less than $6,447.

Six people: less than $7,394.

Seven people: less than $8,340.

Eight people: less than $9,287.

These are alternative qualification routes, so a household that does not meet the income line can still check the energy-burden and assistance routes. The assessment, rather than a guess about how drafty the place feels, is what identifies potential upgrades.

Renters can participate, but check permission first

CPS Energy explicitly says renters as well as homeowners can receive Casa Verde upgrades, including attic and wall insulation. Ask CPS Energy how to arrange property-owner approval and whether it is needed before the application, assessment or installation. That is a question to settle before treating proposed insulation work as a plan the contractor can carry out.

How to get from application to assessment

Check which Casa Verde qualification route applies to your household.

Ask CPS Energy how property-owner approval works for rental insulation.

Submit an application and select a CPS-registered Trade Ally .

. Have that Trade Ally perform the full home assessment.

Review the opportunities identified in the assessment and which proposed upgrades are eligible.

CPS Energy says the registered Trade Ally chosen by the applicant performs the assessment and can do the work. The assessment comes before the choice of improvements; it is the point where a general worry about insulation becomes a specific proposal for this home.

What to ask before insulation work starts

Once the assessment identifies possible work, the registered Trade Ally is the person to ask what the home needs: Which attic or wall areas need insulation? Where are air leaks, and would air sealing be proposed alongside insulation? Ask which recommended items are eligible Casa Verde upgrades. The Department of Energy notes that small attic leaks can be hard to detect beneath existing insulation, so a draft you can feel is not necessarily the whole picture.

Where to check the rental approval process

The work stops being a renter’s do-it-yourself question at the assessment and proposed installation: the selected registered Trade Ally assesses the home and performs eligible upgrades. For the permission question, check with CPS Energy through its Casa Verde weatherization program. Ask what property-owner approval it requires for rental insulation and when to obtain it; then ask the Trade Ally how the proposed work would proceed once that requirement is met.