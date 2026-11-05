Which Fort Lauderdale locksmiths can fix the right problem?

Top 3 Locksmiths · Fort Lauderdale, FL · Checked Nov 4, 2026

A move-in rekey and a failed lock aren't the same job. We read Fort Lauderdale locksmith reviews for signs of careful work, quick help and the questions worth asking before anyone changes your hardware.

THT By The House Take 4 min read

In Fort Lauderdale’s humid, coastal air, exterior lock hardware has a harder job than it looks. If you’re locked out, the immediate goal is getting inside without turning a working lock into a replacement job. After a move, rekeying should cover every exterior door, including the one between the garage and the house. Put it off, and old keys remain in circulation. Rush the work, and a sticky cylinder or untested door can leave the household dealing with the same problem again. What holds up: a lock that works smoothly with the new keys before the locksmith leaves.

Choosing a locksmith is less straightforward than the ratings suggest. Plenty look nearly identical at a glance, while quotes may cover different doors, cylinders, keys or replacement parts. Promises of a quick arrival do not tell you whether the lock can be opened without damage. We screened 38 companies serving Fort Lauderdale. These 3 made the list for the work homeowners actually need: getting back in, changing who has access, and making sure the hardware works afterward.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Locksmith Service Pro house rekeying 5.0 2 NEXT DOOR LOCKSMITH SERVICE ZIP 33312 · smart locks 5.0 3 LockedOut Locksmith 24/7 Service open 24/7 4.9

How we picked 38 companies

19 Under floor 16 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened for at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records for recurring service patterns. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Locksmith Service Pro Top pick Best for A move-in rekey that includes the mailbox About Locksmith Service Pro is a Sunrise-based locksmith serving Fort Lauderdale and other South Florida cities. The company says it handles residential, commercial and automotive work, including lock rekeying, installation, key replacement, mailbox locks and lockouts. Its listed hours run Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday until 5 p.m.; it is closed Saturday. Why it made the list It has a 5/5 Google rating from 139 reviews, a smaller review base than NEXT DOOR LOCKSMITH SERVICE’s. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick arrivals, professional and friendly service, and work finished efficiently. Their accounts cover house and mailbox rekeying as well as car unlocking and key programming. That mix makes it a useful pick when a move-in involves more than the front door. 5.0 /5 139 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

# 2 NEXT DOOR LOCKSMITH SERVICE Best for Changing existing locks or adding a smart lock after moving in About NEXT DOOR LOCKSMITH SERVICE is a Fort Lauderdale locksmith with 9 years in business. On its site, the company says it handles residential, commercial and automotive work, along with access control and emergency service across Broward County and nearby counties. Its listed hours are around the clock Sunday through Thursday, until 2 p.m. Friday, and closed Saturday. Why it made the list It has a 5/5 Google rating from 307 reviews, the largest review base of these three picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses, efficient work, clear communication and careful service. Their accounts include rekeying, lock replacement, new keys and smart or electronic lock installation. That range suits a move-in where the decision is not just which keys to change, but which locks to keep. 5.0 /5 307 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

nearby.ai · Your personal home-services helper What do you need help with? Locked out Move-in rekey Replace locks Smart lock ✓Free for homeowners ✓Qualified local pros ✓Your number stays private

# 3 LockedOut Locksmith 24/7 Service Best for A home or car lockout late at night About LockedOut Locksmith 24/7 Service is a locksmith offering round-the-clock service. The company says it travels to homes, cars and businesses across Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale. On its site, it lists house and car lockouts, lock repair and replacement, rekeying, smart-lock installation and automotive key work. Its listed hours are open 24 hours every day. Why it made the list It has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 134 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe quick responses and arrivals, including overnight, and courteous help during stressful lockouts. Accounts cover houses, apartments and cars, with lock replacement also mentioned. Its all-week, round-the-clock hours distinguish it when the problem cannot wait until morning. 4.9 /5 134 Google reviews · as of Nov 4, 2026

Before work starts, agree on the arrival window and what happens if plans change. For a lockout, ask whether the locksmith will try a nondamaging opening first and get your approval before drilling or replacing hardware. For a rekey, count every exterior door and cylinder, including the garage-to-house door. Settle which cylinders can stay, how many new keys you need, what parts would be used, and whether every door will be tested.

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