Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Injures Shoulder During World Series Win

Los Angeles Dodgers fans experienced a frightening moment just before Halloween when star Shohei Ohtani exited Game 2 of the World Series in pain.

Fox Sports reported that Ohtani, a top candidate for this year’s National League MVP Award, injured his left shoulder in a failed attempt to steal second base during the seventh inning of Saturday’s matchup against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers won the game at Dodger Stadium by a score of 4-2 and hold a 2-0 lead in the series as it heads to the Bronx.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder but that the team felt encouraged by his strength and range of motion.

Immediately after the play, the X (formerly Twitter) account for Fox’s Major League Baseball coverage posted , “Ohtani injured his shoulder on this slide. No word yet on the severity of the injury.” The Japanese-born Ohtani was helped off the field by a member of the team’s staff.

During the telecast, Fox broadcaster Joe Davis noted that a Japanese news outlet reported the Dodgers’ designated hitter saying he felt his shoulder pop.

“There’s a little bit of ‘uh-oh’ with Ohtani, unfortunately, and seeing how that shakes out for the rest of the series,” Fox broadcaster John Smoltz said during the game. “We’ll see how this game and that stolen base in that inning shakes out the rest of the series.”

Ohtani had one hit and scored a run Friday in the Dodgers’ stunning comeback win in the first game of the World Series. The team prevailed 6-3 over the Yankees in that game after Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.

Known for both his power at the plate and his prowess as a starting pitcher, Ohtani joined the Dodgers in the offseason after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The two-time MLB MVP has not pitched this season while recovering from surgery that he underwent on his right elbow in September 2023.

“I’m not sure about any details,” Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto said through an interpreter after the game about Ohtani’s shoulder.

