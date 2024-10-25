Open in App
    StudioCanal Snaps up ‘Megalopolis’ TV, Streaming Rights for Europe

    By Scott Roxborough,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AER5f_0wLSZJIU00

    StudioCanal has boarded Megalopolis , snatching up European TV and streaming rights for Francis Ford Coppola‘s latest epic.

    NBCU's Int'l Reality Streamer Hayu Keeps Expanding and Is Now Launching Its First FanFest in London

    The seven-year deal gives StudioCanal all TV and streaming rights outside of Spain and Russia, with the exception of the pay-one window in France. StudioCanal is already in the Coppola business. It’s library includes such classics from the 85-year-old director as Apocalypse Now , One From the Heart , and The Conversation .

    Megalopolis premiered in competition in Cannes this year and divided audiences with its widely ambitious storytelling and stylistic choices. The sci-fi fantasy drama stars Adam Driver as Cesar Catilina, a visionary architect intent on saving a declining New York City by building a utopian future, dislodging the elite ruling class in the process. Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf co-star in what Coppola has described as an epic reimagining of the Roman Empire in a near-future U.S..

    Hugh Grant Shocks AFI Fest With Joke About 1995 Lewd Conduct Arrest at 'Heretic' Premiere

    The theatrical release of Megalopolis has been a disappointment — the $120 million sci-fi fantasy drama has earned just under $8 million at the box office domestically and under $15 million worldwide to date — StudioCanal is playing the long game, betting critics and audiences will reprise their opinion on the film, which stars Driver, The company has had success with its restored versions of Coppola titles, including Apocalypse Now and The Conversation , which were done by StudioCanal and American Zoetrope under Coppola’s supervision.

    K-Pop Group Kiss of Life on New EP 'Lose Yourself,' Meeting Fans on Tour: "I Feel Like I'm Going to Cry"

