Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Firefighter Turned Ballroom Dancer in ‘The Light Fantastic’

BAFTA TV Award winner Chris Cottam is set to direct The Light Fantastic , a new ballroom dance comedy movie starring Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Layton Williams. Cornerstone will launch worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas.

Inspired by a true story, The Light Fantastic follows Jason (Irvine), a gay firefighter in his 30s who aspires to become a professional ballroom dancer. Set in Blackpool, the story chronicles his journey of self-discovery as he challenges ballroom traditions under the watchful eye of his traditional instructor Reynolds (Everett).

The film will feature choreography by famed mother-and-son dance duo Mark and Shirley Ballas. He’s a three-time Dancing with the Stars winner, she’s head judge on the British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing . Debbie Gray ( Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ) will produce for Genesius Pictures, with principle photographer set to begin in the U.K. in early 2025.

The screenplay is written by Lee Warburton, whose credits include Shameless , This is Going to Hurt , and Scott & Bailey . Director Cottam previously helmed The Problem with People . Irvine is best known for his roles in War Horse , The Railway Man , and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

