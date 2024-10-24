Open in App
    The Hollywood Reporter

    Jeremy Irvine to Play Gay Firefighter Turned Ballroom Dancer in ‘The Light Fantastic’

    By Scott Roxborough,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPrN3_0wKDUDbZ00

    BAFTA TV Award winner Chris Cottam is set to direct The Light Fantastic , a new ballroom dance comedy movie starring Jeremy Irvine, Rupert Everett, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Layton Williams. Cornerstone will launch worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas.

    Nick Frost Horror Comedy 'Get Away' From XYZ Films Coming to Sky in U.K. in Early 2025

    Inspired by a true story, The Light Fantastic follows Jason (Irvine), a gay firefighter in his 30s who aspires to become a professional ballroom dancer. Set in Blackpool, the story chronicles his journey of self-discovery as he challenges ballroom traditions under the watchful eye of his traditional instructor Reynolds (Everett).

    The film will feature choreography by famed mother-and-son dance duo Mark and Shirley Ballas. He’s a three-time Dancing with the Stars winner, she’s head judge on the British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing . Debbie Gray ( Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ) will produce for Genesius Pictures, with principle photographer set to begin in the U.K. in early 2025.

    Rita Ora to Host MTV EMAs for the Third Time

    The screenplay is written by Lee Warburton, whose credits include Shameless , This is Going to Hurt , and Scott & Bailey . Director Cottam previously helmed The Problem with People . Irvine is best known for his roles in War Horse , The Railway Man , and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

    TKO to Acquire IMG, On Location, Professional Bull Riders From Endeavor in $3.25B Stock Deal

