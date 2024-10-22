Open in App
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Robert Pattinson to Produce ‘Primetime’ for A24, ‘Ren Faire’ Director Lance Oppenheim

    By Aaron Couch and Borys Kit,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzQ1f_0wHZtTNV00

    Ren Faire director Lance Oppenheim is lining up his first scripted feature film, teaming up with producer Robert Pattinson and A24 for Primetime .

    Adrien Brody Starts a New Life After World War II in 'The Brutalist' Trailer

    The project, which has a script by Ajon Singh, is said to center on a journalist who takes on the underbelly of crime in a unique way and changes television forever. At this stage, Pattinson does not have a deal to star, only produce.

    Sources say that the film draws inspiration from To Catch a Predator , the popular and zeitgeist-buzzing 2000s reality TV show in which host Chris Hansen partook in sting operations luring adult men to homes under the pretense of sexual encounters with minors. A24 is not confirming any connection to the show.

    Oppenheim will direct and exec produce with screenwriter Singh.

    Sources say A24 is moving swiftly and could be in production in the early part of next year.

    Pattinson produces via his Icki Eneo Arlo banner along with Brighton McCloskey, Range’s Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger, Square Peg’s Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster and Tyler Campellone will also produce.

    Kinky Romance 'Pillion' Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Harry Melling Lands at A24 for U.S.

    Exec producers include William Iannaccone and A.J. Bourscheid for Range and Emily Hildner for Square Peg.

    Oppenheim is known for works that toe the line between documentary and narrative features, with the three-part HBO series Ren Faire the most example. He is known for the doc features Spermworld and Some Kind of Heaven . He is repped by UTA, Iconoclast and Johnson Shapiro.

    Pattinson will next be seen on screens starring in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 and is slated to shoot The Batman Part Two next year. He is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

    Ajon is represented at Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

    Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson Set Rules for Risky Affair in 'Babygirl' Trailer

