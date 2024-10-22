Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    The Hollywood Sign Once Had a White Dot. Was the Reason Racist?

    By Seth Abramovitch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snsG6_0wHZ530J00

    Many Hollywood history buffs know that the Hollywood sign, erected in December 1923, originally read “HOLLYWOODLAND,” an advertising gimmick meant to sell plots of land on a subdivision of the then-sparse Hollywood Hills.

    'The Luckiest Man in America' Director on Game Show Genius Taking on Hollywood: "He Found a Loophole and Exploited It"

    Far fewer know that the sign also once featured a giant, white dot beneath it.

    The circle, which appeared in late 1924, measured 35 feet in diameter. Unlike the Hollywoodland sign — which was illuminated by 3,700 10-watt lightbulbs to flash “HOLLY,” then “WOOD, then “LAND” in succession — it was not lit.

    Who put it there and why has been a topic of some debate over the years. One circulating theory is that the dot was meant to draw the eye to the sign — but the sign itself was 540 feet wide and 45 feet high, and hardly needed more attention.

    The real story behind the white dot is more complicated than that — and involves a slogan with impossible-to-ignore racial undertones: “Keep the White Spot White.”

    In 1920, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce produced a map of the country that coded itself according to economic conditions. The parts of the U.S. covered in black were poor; white with black stripes, or gray, were fair; and areas covered in white were considered good.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQpvv_0wHZ530J00

    An early 1920s US Chamber of Commerce map designated L.A. a “White Spot” of prosperity.

    The burgeoning Los Angeles was the only white spot on the map. And so Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler coined the catchphrase, “White Spot of America,” to tout the city as being a rare oasis where businesses thrived and crime, corruption and communism did not.

    The phrase took off and then evolved into the rallying cry, “Keep the White Spot White,” which was adopted as the official slogan of the Greater Los Angeles Association (GALA), an association of L.A. businessmen formed in 1924. A photograph of the first GALA banquet dinner ran in the L.A. Times on March 28, 1924.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfJSF_0wHZ530J00

    The first Greater Los Angeles Association banquet dinner in March 1924

    One of the founding members of GALA was Eli P. Clark, a railway tycoon and Hollywoodland investor. Sydney H. Woodruff, the manager of Hollywoodland, was also an active member .

    The h.wood Group Ushers In New Era of Entertainment on Sunset Strip With Debut of 'Keys'

    The group came up with clever marketing campaigns. In April 1924, 3,000 Boy Scouts were enlisted to place “Keep the White Spot White” stickers on every car and truck in the city.

    And later that year, Hollywoodland pitched in by adding the giant, white dot to the hillside beneath its relatively new Hollywoodland sign. The cost of the white dot was $936.16, or $17,260 in 2024, according to The Homestead Museum , an L.A. history site.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQYC8_0wHZ530J00

    An ad urging to “Keep the White Spot White” ran in the Los Angeles Express on March 29, 1924.

    So what became of the sign and the dot?

    In April 1949, the Recreation and Park Commission ruled that the sign, by then a landmark, could remain as a tribute to the Hollywood district so long as the commercial aspect (the “LAND”) was removed. They also permitted the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to rebuild the H, which had decayed to the point of collapsing entirely, resulting in a sign that read “OLLYWOODLAND.”

    As for the white spot, there is no definitive date as to when it came down, but according to the Forgotten Los Angeles Instagram account , photos suggest it existed well into the 1930s.

    But, was it racist? There are enough reasons to assume it was. For one, GALA was comprised entirely of white businessmen, many of whom belonged to then-restricted social clubs like Jonathan Club. There is also evidence that Hollywoodland had racially exclusionary real-estate sales policies.

    But Forgotten Los Angeles did some deeper research into the era and found evidence that the slogan “Keep the White Spot White” may not have been overtly racist — and was even embraced by minorities.

    Forgotten Los Angeles writes that it “dug into some 1920s issues of The California Eagle, one of LA’s Black papers at the time and found that its [Black] journalists had been embracing the phrase as well, celebrating the Jazz Corridor of Central Avenue as the ‘Dark White Spot’ of the city.”

    The term “White Spot” to refer to L.A. fell out of use entirely by the mid-1940s.

    Partying for Kamala: L.A. Nightclub Kicks Off Young Hollywood Fundraising

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Kevin keelen
    7h ago
    Yeah that sign is always making racial slurs, it farts too
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Martha Stewart Reveals if She Would Go on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Simone Biles on Showing Mental Health Journey While Filming Netflix Doc: “It Was a Point of Strength”
    The Hollywood Reporter2 hours ago
    Ariana Grande Responds to Elvira’s Claim That Singer Declined a Photo Op: “I Sincerely Apologize”
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Michael Newman, ‘Baywatch’ Actor and a Real Lifeguard, Too, Dies at 67
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Auto Workers Union Challenges Trump to 12-Hour Shift After He Said Assembly Work Was So Easy ‘We Could Have Our Child Do It’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today59 minutes ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Universal Reveals New Details About Epic Universe’s “Feature-Length Storytelling,” In-Park Hotel
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Hot Docs Unveils 2025 Fest Programming Team Amid Restructuring
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    ‘Love Hurts’ Star Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘The Goonies’ Reunion and Fulfilling His Action Star Dreams
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    How Janelle Monáe Became the Queen of Halloween
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Shyne Says He Was “Set Up to Be the Fall Guy” for 1999 Club Shooting Involving Diddy in Doc Trailer
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Proenza Schouler Co-Designs a Limited Run of Sorel’s Iconic Caribou Boots
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Playboy Owner Rejects Cooper Hefner’s $100M Takeover Bid
    The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
    Ron Ely, Star of the First Tarzan Series for Television, Dies at 86
    The Hollywood Reporter23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy