    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin to Star in Wrestling Action-Comedy ‘Raging Midlife’ (Exclusive)

    By Ryan Gajewski,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOcS7_0wGAhbU700

    A piece of wrestling memorabilia is the focus of the new action-comedy movie Raging Midlife .

    Taron Egerton Battles Jason Bateman to Protect Plane in Netflix's Tense 'Carry-On' Trailer

    Level 33 Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the feature from director Rob Taylor ( Evil Cult ). Taylor and Nic Costa penned the script, and the pair star alongside Paula Abdul, Eddie Griffin and Star Trek mainstay Walter Koenig.

    Level 33 is eyeing a release in early 2025 following the film’s forthcoming premiere at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 26. The trailer, which is exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter , can be seen below.

    Raging Midlife follows two friends who are obsessed with a 1980s wrestler named Raging Abraham Lincoln and set out to acquire his tank top. Their plan takes a turn when a grieving daughter outbids them for the item to fulfill her dad’s dying wish.

    Matt Zak, Bryna Smith, Darielle Mason, Motch O Mann and Judy Levitt round out the cast. Costa produces the film that counts Luke Haigh and Joe Costa as executive producers.

    Mahershala Ali's First Film 'Taste the Revolution' Finally Gets Trailer, 25 Years Later (Exclusive)

    “We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with Level 33 Entertainment and look forward to sharing the laughter and tears of this 20+ year odyssey with audiences across the U.S. and Canada,” Nic Costa says in a statement.

    Adds Level 33 Entertainment chief Andreas Olavarria, “The terrific filmmakers and cast of Raging Midlife deliver a hilariously entertaining ride full of ’80s nostalgia. We can’t wait to share this action-packed film with audiences across North America!”

    The deal for Raging Midlife was negotiated for the filmmakers by Stuart Arbury, Sean Pope and Tiffany Boyle with Ramo Law. Olavarria handled the deal for Level 33 Entertainment.

    Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Battles Celebrity Fame in Latest 'A Complete Unknown' Trailer

