Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Producer Sues Elon Musk’s Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery Over AI Images

    By Winston Cho,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImOIJ_0wFrw7Bv00

    A production company for Blade Runner 2049 has sued Tesla, which allegedly fed images from the movie into an artificial intelligence image generator to create unlicensed promotional materials.

    'I, Robot' Director Mocks Elon Musk for Tesla Ripping Off Film for Optimus, Robotaxi: "Can I Have My Designs Back Please?"

    Alcon Entertainment, in a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, accuses Elon Musk and his autonomous vehicle company of misappropriating the movie’s brand to promote its robotaxi at a glitzy unveiling earlier this month. The producer says it doesn’t want Blade Runner 2049 to be affiliated with Musk because of his “extreme political and social views,” pointing to ongoing efforts with potential partners for an upcoming TV series.

    The complaint, which brings claims for copyright infringement and false endorsement, also names Warner Bros. Discovery for allegedly facilitating the partnership.

    “Any prudent brand considering any Tesla partnership has to take Musk’s massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior, which sometimes veers into hate speech, into account,” states the complaint. “Alcon did not want BR2049 to be affiliated with Musk.”

    Tesla partnered with Warners for the robotaxi showcase, which was done from a studio lot, the lawsuit says. At the presentation, Musk reached the stage in a “cybercab” before showing an image of a male figure wearing a trench coat as he surveys the abandoned ruins of a city bathed in a misty, orange light. In the upper left corner, the words “Not This” appear superimposed on part of the sky.

    This image was “clearly intended to read visually” as an actual still from Blade Runner 2049′ s iconic sequence of Ryan Gosling’s character exploring a ruined Las Vegas. Alcon claims it was created by copying images from the film and prompting an AI image generator for a replica over the company’s clear denial of licensing rights.

    Musk directly referenced the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic in his remarks. “You know, I love Blade Runner , but I don’t know if we want that future,” he said. “I believe we want that duster he’s wearing, but not the, uh, not the bleak apocalypse.”

    Denis Villeneuve Tells Brett Goldstein 'Blade Runner 2049' Was One of the Riskiest Film of His Career

    The lawsuit cites an agreement, the details of which are unknown to Alcon, for Warners to lease or license studio lot space, access and other materials to Tesla for the event. Alcon alleges that the deal included promotional elements allowing Tesla to affiliate its products with WBD movies.

    WBD was Alcon’s domestic distributor for the 2017 release of Blade Runner 2049 . It has limited clip licensing rights, though not for Tesla’s livestream TV event, the lawsuit claims. Alcon says it wasn’t informed about the brand deal until the day of the unveiling.

    According to the complaint, Musk communicated to WBD that he wanted to associate the robotaxi with the film. He asked the company for permission to use a still directly from the movie, which prompted an employee to send an emergency request for clearance to Alcon since international rights would be involved, the lawsuit says. The producer refused, spurring the creation of the AI images.

    “All of the Defendants participated in its creation, and in its display in the presentation at the event, from a WBDI-owned building and studio lot, on WBDI-owned video screens and otherwise using WBDI-owned technology infrastructure, operated by or in conjunction with Tesla employees, all acting in whole or in part subject to the direction and control of Musk,” the complaint states.

    Alcon seeks unspecified damages, as well as a court order barring Tesla from further distributing the disputed promotional materials.

    Jon Stewart Slams "Dark MAGA" Elon Musk's Dangerous Trump Rally Comments: "Guns Don't Protect Our Free Speech"

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Martha Stewart Reveals if She Would Go on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    The Hollywood Reporter19 hours ago
    Roman Polanski Lawsuit, Alleging Director Raped Minor in 1973, Has Been Settled
    The Hollywood Reporter9 hours ago
    The Hollywood Sign Once Had a White Dot. Was the Reason Racist?
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Ariana Grande Responds to Elvira’s Claim That Singer Declined a Photo Op: “I Sincerely Apologize”
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Amazon Is Doubling Down on Its Original Film Business — And Eyeing More Movies For Women
    The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
    Ron Ely, Star of the First Tarzan Series for Television, Dies at 86
    The Hollywood Reporterlast hour
    MIPCOM: ‘Monk,’ ‘Doctor Foster’ to Get Adaptations in India, Greece
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 days ago
    Olivia Nuzzi Leaves New York Magazine Following Investigation
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Box Office Preview: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Eyes $65M Domestic Launch
    The Hollywood Reporter3 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    ‘Severance’ Returns to Work — Whatever That May Be — in Season 2 Teaser Trailer
    The Hollywood Reporter9 hours ago
    ‘Love Hurts’ Star Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘The Goonies’ Reunion and Fulfilling His Action Star Dreams
    The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
    YouTuber Markiplier Got Passes From Everyone in Hollywood — So, He Made a Hit His Way
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    News Corp Sues AI Company Perplexity Over Copyright Claims, Made Up Text
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Michael Newman, ‘Baywatch’ Actor and a Real Lifeguard, Too, Dies at 67
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Universal Reveals New Details About Epic Universe’s “Feature-Length Storytelling,” In-Park Hotel
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ ‘The Traitors’ Earn Studio Lambert International Format Awards Wins
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy