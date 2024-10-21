Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone Join Marc Maron in Indie Comedy ‘In Memoriam’ (Exclusive)

Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone have joined Marc Maron in the Oscar-oriented indie comedy In Memoriam .

Rob Burnett, a comedy high-flyer who once was the head writer and exec producer of Late Show with David Letterman , penned the script and is directing the feature, which is in production in Los Angeles.

The script tells the story of a veteran Hollywood actor, being played by comedian-podcaster Maron, who becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” montage after he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration.

Gladstone will play the actor’s therapist. Stone is one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star.

Judy Greer is already on board as another of the actor’s ex-wives.

Invention Studio’s Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza are producing the hot indie alongside Maron, Burnett and David Martin from Avalon.

Speaking of award shows, both Gladstone and Stone share a distinction of being Oscar nominated for outstanding actress in a leading role and winning the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in the drama category for movies directed by Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon for Gladstone and Casino for Stone.

Stone is next set to appear alongside Bob Odenkirk in Universal Picture’s action thriller Nobody 2 . Gladstone next stars in Charlie Kaufman’s adaptation of The Memory Police for director Reed Morano, as well as The Wedding Banquet , a remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy that also stars Bowen Yang.

Stone is repped by Independent Artist Group and Brecheen Feldman. Gladstone is repped by Independent Artist Group, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and McKuin Frankel.

