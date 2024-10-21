Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone Join Marc Maron in Indie Comedy ‘In Memoriam’ (Exclusive)

    By Borys Kit,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhGsC_0wFrCoih00

    Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone and Sharon Stone have joined Marc Maron in the Oscar-oriented indie comedy In Memoriam .

    John Ortiz Joins Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody 2' (Exclusive)

    Rob Burnett, a comedy high-flyer who once was the head writer and exec producer of Late Show with David Letterman , penned the script and is directing the feature, which is in production in Los Angeles.

    The script tells the story of a veteran Hollywood actor, being played by comedian-podcaster Maron, who becomes obsessed with securing a spot in the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” montage after he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis. His campaigning leads to a heartfelt journey of self-exploration.

    Gladstone will play the actor’s therapist. Stone is one of the actor’s ex-wives, who was once a major movie star.

    Judy Greer is already on board as another of the actor’s ex-wives.

    Lily Gladstone on Humanizing True Crime Stories: 'THR Presents' Q&A on 'Under the Bridge'

    Invention Studio’s Nicholas Weinstock and Divya D’Souza are producing the hot indie alongside Maron, Burnett and David Martin from Avalon.

    Speaking of award shows, both Gladstone and Stone share a distinction of being Oscar nominated for outstanding actress in a leading role and winning the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in the drama category for movies directed by Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon for Gladstone and Casino for Stone.

    Stone is next set to appear alongside Bob Odenkirk in Universal Picture’s action thriller Nobody 2 . Gladstone next stars in Charlie Kaufman’s adaptation of The Memory Police for director Reed Morano, as well as The Wedding Banquet , a remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy that also stars Bowen Yang.

    Stone is repped by Independent Artist Group and Brecheen Feldman. Gladstone is repped by Independent Artist Group, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and McKuin Frankel.

    Sharon Stone to Star as Villain Opposite Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody 2'

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ariana Grande Responds to Elvira’s Claim That Singer Declined a Photo Op: “I Sincerely Apologize”
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    MIPCOM: ‘Monk,’ ‘Doctor Foster’ to Get Adaptations in India, Greece
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Golden Globes: Demi Moore Flick ‘The Substance’ Enters as Musical/Comedy (Exclusive)
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Fox Developing ‘Billionaire Apocalypse’ From ‘Morning Show’ Creator Jay Carson; Hugh Jackman Among EPs
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson's Death at 88 Leaves Country Queens Dolly Parton, 78, and Barbra Streisand, 82, Reeling Over Their Mortality: 'It's Made Them Even More Aware of How Precious Life Is'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Nicole Kidman to Receive Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    ‘Venom: The Last Dance’: First Reactions After the Premiere
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    ‘Reunion,’ the Revenge Thriller Set in the Deaf Community and in Sheffield, Is Breaking New Ground
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    Patrick J. Adams Is Finally Watching ‘Suits,’ Imagines Where His and Meghan Markle’s Characters Would Be Today
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    A New, Even Shorter Version of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Is Headed to Broadway
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Aaron Kaufman, Director of the Ukraine War Documentary ‘Superpower,’ Dies at 51
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Set to Welcome Second Baby With Cooke Maroney
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    ‘Fanmade: Enhypen’ Trailer Celebrates the Strong Bond Between K-Pop Stars and Fans (Exclusive)
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ ‘The Traitors’ Earn Studio Lambert International Format Awards Wins
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    YouTuber Markiplier Got Passes From Everyone in Hollywood — So, He Made a Hit His Way
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Mimi Hines, Who Replaced Barbra Streisand on Broadway in ‘Funny Girl,’ Dies at 91
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    The Hollywood Sign Once Had a White Dot. Was the Reason Racist?
    The Hollywood Reporter22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy