Elijah Wood Comedy ‘Bookworm’ Sells Wide

Mister Smith Entertainment has closed multiple international sales for the adventure comedy Bookworm , starring Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher.

The feature, from Come to Daddy director Ant Timpson follows 11-year-old Mildred (Fisher) whose life takes a wild turn when her estranged father, a washed-up Las Vegas illusionist Strawn Wise (Wood) suddenly reappears. Strawn is left to care for Mildred while her mom is hospitalized and the pair set off on a trip to find the mythological Canterbury Panther.

Mister Smith closed deals on the film for Photon Films in Canada; Metropolitan in France; Plaion Pictures in Germany, Italy and Switzerland; and La Aventura in Spain, among other territories. Vertical Entertainment picked up the film for the U.S. earlier this year. Signature Entertainment will release in the U.K.

Written by Toby Harvard, Bookworm is produced by Emma Slade, Roxi Bull, Victoria Dabbs, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall. It is executive produced by Steven Demmler of Talon Entertainment Finance, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén and Lauren Case Orogen Entertainment, and Kelly Rogers and Kevin Gordon of Rialto Distribution.

Bookworm has also been a festival favorite on the international genre circuit since its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, where it won the audience award for best international feature. It has also screened at Spain’s Sitges Festival, the Melbourne International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest and Frightfest, amongst many others.

Produced by Firefly Films New Zealand’s Emma Slade ( Come to Daddy ), Roxi Bull ( Uproar ) and Victoria Dabbs ( Malevolent ), together with Nowhere’s Laura Tunstall ( Nine Days ) and Mette-Marie Kongsved ( I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore ).

Check out the trailer for Bookworm , below.

