Amazon’s Rola Bauer on Making English-Language TV for the World

A veteran producer of international co-productions and high-end drama series — see the Emmy-nominated The Pillars of the Earth with Matthew Macfadyen and Eddie Redmayne or the pan-European crime series Crossing Lines with the late, great Donald Sutherland — Bauer has been building up Amazon’s slate of international English-language originals since 2022.

Her upcoming slate includes the heist thriller Haven , starring Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune Lloyd and Archie Madekwe; the family drama The Girlfriend with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke; and the thriller Lazarus , a psychological mystery from Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst that follows a forensic pathologist, played by Sam Claflin, who becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death (played by Bill Nighy) and the murder of his sister ( Utopia ‘s Alexandra Roach) 25 years ago. On the lighter side, Bauer’s division has also greenlit a new comedy series by and starring Riz Ahmed .

In the current cost-conscious climate, Bauer, one of THR’s 2024 Most Powerful Women in International TV , is concerned that buyers are “only prioritizing the low-hanging fruit” and not taking the chances that will push the industry forward. When it comes to social progress within the business, she notes that old-school ideas remain an obstacle. “People mistake kindness, compassion, and tolerance for weakness, which is boring, and so sadly we waste time having to educate the bullies.”

What was your first job in the business?

Working on a coproduction between HBO, TF1, and CTV as a production executive on a 1972 Munich Olympics limited series [ Sword of Gideon ]. I hoped that producing narratives that transcended boundaries and traveled globally would entertain and start conversations on many levels. Fortunately, I have been able to do that for over 35 years.

What was the biggest professional challenge you faced this past year?

Navigating six projects we got into production greenlight at Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video in 2023, reporting to Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV. Parallel, I onboarded my MGM team and learned a new corporate culture, and until now in 2024, we’re busy producing and posting our six projects.

What do you see as your biggest achievement of the past year?

The above achievement on these productions was only possible with a great team, supported by wonderful new Amazon colleagues, and within a 24-month period.

What needs to be done to improve equality and diversity within the industry

Listening harder, as it is a shame to silence people. When you are working on bigger ideas on how to make changes, never give up. There are so many ways, big and small, so always persevere and stay tenacious.

What is or has been the greatest challenge in being a woman in this (still very male-dominated) industry?

People mistake kindness, compassion, and tolerance for weakness, which is boring, and so sadly we waste time having to educate the bullies.

What current industry trend do you hope to soon see the back of?

Buyers only prioritizing the low-hanging fruit; we need to take chances.

What advice would you give young women just entering the industry?

Resiliency, positive outlook, and belief in your self-worth… “cause a winner don’t quit on themselves!”

What show, currently on air, would you love to have made?

The Gentlemen.

What do you watch for pleasure?

Love reading, watching movies and TV series for fun and inspiration.

What do you do to unwind?

Spending time with my family and friends, simply talking or doing anything on the water or in the mountains.

