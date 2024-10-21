Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Amazon’s Rola Bauer on Making English-Language TV for the World

    By Scott Roxborough,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4qTI_0wFNDUy800

    A veteran producer of international co-productions and high-end drama series — see the Emmy-nominated The Pillars of the Earth with Matthew Macfadyen and Eddie Redmayne or the pan-European crime series Crossing Lines with the late, great Donald Sutherland — Bauer has been building up Amazon’s slate of international English-language originals since 2022.

    'Squid Game: The Challenge,' 'The Traitors' Earn Studio Lambert International Format Awards Wins

    Her upcoming slate includes the heist thriller Haven , starring Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune Lloyd and Archie Madekwe; the family drama The Girlfriend with Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke; and the thriller Lazarus , a psychological mystery from Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst that follows a forensic pathologist, played by Sam Claflin, who becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death (played by Bill Nighy) and the murder of his sister ( Utopia ‘s Alexandra Roach) 25 years ago. On the lighter side, Bauer’s division has also greenlit a new comedy series by and starring Riz Ahmed .

    In the current cost-conscious climate, Bauer, one of THR’s 2024 Most Powerful Women in International TV , is concerned that buyers are “only prioritizing the low-hanging fruit” and not taking the chances that will push the industry forward. When it comes to social progress within the business, she notes that old-school ideas remain an obstacle. “People mistake kindness, compassion, and tolerance for weakness, which is boring, and so sadly we waste time having to educate the bullies.”

    What was your first job in the business?

    Working on a coproduction between HBO, TF1, and CTV as a production executive on a 1972 Munich Olympics limited series [ Sword of Gideon ]. I hoped that producing narratives that transcended boundaries and traveled globally would entertain and start conversations on many levels. Fortunately, I have been able to do that for over 35 years.

    What was the biggest professional challenge you faced this past year?

    Navigating six projects we got into production greenlight at Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video in 2023, reporting to Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV. Parallel, I onboarded my MGM team and learned a new corporate culture, and until now in 2024, we’re busy producing and posting our six projects.

    What do you see as your biggest achievement of the past year?

    The above achievement on these productions was only possible with a great team, supported by wonderful new Amazon colleagues, and within a 24-month period.

    What needs to be done to improve equality and diversity within the industry

    Listening harder, as it is a shame to silence people. When you are working on bigger ideas on how to make changes, never give up. There are so many ways, big and small, so always persevere and stay tenacious.

    What is or has been the greatest challenge in being a woman in this (still very male-dominated) industry?

    'Watson,' CBS' Modern-Day Twist on Sherlock Holmes, Opens MIPCOM

    People mistake kindness, compassion, and tolerance for weakness, which is boring, and so sadly we waste time having to educate the bullies.

    What current industry trend do you hope to soon see the back of?

    Buyers only prioritizing the low-hanging fruit; we need to take chances.

    What advice would you give young women just entering the industry?

    Resiliency, positive outlook, and belief in your self-worth… “cause a winner don’t quit on themselves!”

    What show, currently on air, would you love to have made?

    The Gentlemen.

    What do you watch for pleasure?

    Love reading, watching movies and TV series for fun and inspiration.

    What do you do to unwind?

    Spending time with my family and friends, simply talking or doing anything on the water or in the mountains.

    'Memoir of a Snail,' 'Mother Vera' Win BFI London Film Festival Awards

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Hollywood Sign Once Had a White Dot. Was the Reason Racist?
    The Hollywood Reporter23 hours ago
    Roman Polanski Lawsuit, Alleging Director Raped Minor in 1973, Has Been Settled
    The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
    Olivia Nuzzi Leaves New York Magazine Following Investigation
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    MIPCOM: ‘Monk,’ ‘Doctor Foster’ to Get Adaptations in India, Greece
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Ariana Grande Responds to Elvira’s Claim That Singer Declined a Photo Op: “I Sincerely Apologize”
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Martha Stewart Reveals if She Would Go on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    The Hollywood Reporter16 hours ago
    Kevin Hart and Robin Roberts Production Companies Sign on to Produce New Orleans Doc ‘A King Like Me’
    The Hollywood Reporter18 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    A New, Even Shorter Version of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Is Headed to Broadway
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Menendez Resentencing Decision Moved Up to This Week, L.A. District Attorney Says
    The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
    ‘Yellowstone’ Trailer for New Episodes Ushers in Dutton Family Civil War
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Michael Newman, ‘Baywatch’ Actor and a Real Lifeguard, Too, Dies at 67
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    ‘Love Hurts’ Star Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘The Goonies’ Reunion and Fulfilling His Action Star Dreams
    The Hollywood Reporterlast hour
    Proenza Schouler Co-Designs a Limited Run of Sorel’s Iconic Caribou Boots
    The Hollywood Reporter21 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    How Janelle Monáe Became the Queen of Halloween
    The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
    Podcaster Mel Robbins Strikes Multiyear Deal With SiriusXM, Plans New Show (Exclusive)
    The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
    ‘Venom: The Last Dance’: First Reactions After the Premiere
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy