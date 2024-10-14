Clare Dunne, Michael Socha, Dexter Sol Ansell Join Bill Nighy, Roman Griffin Davis in ‘500 Miles’

Irish actress Clare Dunne ( Herself , Kin ), Once Upon a Time actor Michael Socha ( Showtrial, This Is England ), and Dexter Sol Ansell, who has been cast in a Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , have joined Bill Nighy, Jojo Rabbit standout Roman Griffin Davis, and Maisie Williams ( Game of Thrones ) in road movie 500 Miles , which has started shooting in Ireland.

Directed by Morgan Matthews ( X+Y , Williams ), 500 Miles is about a broken family that is forced to come together.

A synopsis describes the film as “a life-affirming road movie that follows runaways Finn (Davis) and his livewire younger brother Charlie (Ansell), on a journey over land and sea to find their estranged grandfather (Nighy) on Ireland’s stunning and wild West Coast.”

The movie comes from Origin Pictures, Port Pictures and Minnow Films. It is being produced in association with Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology, LipSync, Sampsonic Media, Coimisiún na Meán, and RTÉ.

True Brit Entertainment, the independent distribution company led by former Lionsgate U.K. CEO Zygi Kamasa, previously acquired U.K. and Irish distribution rights from world sales agent Beta Cinema.

“ 500 Miles is an original, charming and dramatic film with a huge emotional heart that will resonate strongly with cinema audiences across the U.K. and Ireland,” said Kamasa.

