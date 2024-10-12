Open in App
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Kanye “Ye” West Sued by Ex-Assistant for Allegedly Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Her During a Diddy Studio Session

    By Christy Piña,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPWe8_0w4gL10R00

    Kaney “Ye” West is being sued by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to California court documents.

    Pras Michel Details Split From Fugees in Fraud Lawsuit Against Lauryn Hill Over Tour Proceeds

    Pisciotta previously sued the rapper in June, accusing him of sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. She also sued him and his various companies for fraud, unpaid wages and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

    According to the amended lawsuit, filed Oct. 8 and obtained by TMZ , Pisciotta claims she and her former artist management client, who was not named, were invited to one of Combs’ studio sessions. Shortly after they arrived, “drinks were served to her and others in attendance, followed by an announcement that everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay,” the suit alleges.

    Pisciotta drank and “after a few small sips of the beverage, poured at the direction of Kanye West a.k.a. Ye by a studio assistant and then served to her by Kanye West, Plaintiff suddenly started to feel disoriented,” per the filing.

    The next day, she claims she woke up and remembered almost nothing about what took place the night before, only that she felt “immense shame and embarrassment.”

    For years, West’s former assistant thought she only got roofied and made a fool of herself at a work event. Much later, she says the rapper allegedly brought up the night in question, told her that they “did kind of hook up,” according to the suit, and provided details about what happened between them.

    While Combs is named in the amended case filing as the co-host of the event, Pisciotta is not accusing the former music mogul — who is now in jail awaiting his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering — of any wrongdoing at this time.

    Zach Bryan Apologizes for Saying He Prefers Kanye "Ye" West Over Taylor Swift: "Taylor Has Been a Force of Nature"

    The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for Kanye West.

    According to the initial suit, the OnlyFans model alleged that her former employer sexually harassed her on several occasions.

    One of the texts he sent her reportedly read, “See my problem is I be wanting to fuck but then after I fuck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been fucked while I’m fucking them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” per the suit. In another one, he allegedly wrote, “Is my dick racist? I’m going to stare at pictures of white women with black asses and beat the shit out of my racist dick.”

    According to Rolling Stone , Pisciotta also claimed that the rapper was “fixated on the penis size” of her partners and would masturbate during phone conversations with her.

    At the time, West’s legal rep released a lengthy statement saying the rapper would be pursuing legal action against his former assistant, who “actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

    The statement continued, in part, “During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered [West] sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent [West] unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours. On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss. It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermès Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery.”

    Lil Rod, Producer Suing Diddy for $30M, Speaks Out in Interview: "He's a Monster"

