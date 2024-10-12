Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Zoe Saldaña Opens Up About Sci-Fi Typecast Fears, How James Cameron Helped Her Book ‘Star Trek’

    By Lily Ford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsZ5A_0w4d6X8P00

    Zoe Saldaña has opened up about her concerns over being typecast as a sci-fi actor throughout her career but credits landing one of those roles to her Avatar director, James Cameron.

    Marianne Jean-Baptiste on Awards Buzz for 'Hard Truths,' Her Long-Awaited Reunion With Mike Leigh

    Saldaña has proved a popular choice for out-of-this-world cinema in the 21st century, bagging major roles in Cameron’s big-budget sci-fi eco-thriller, J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek revival movies and, later, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as green-skinned alien warrior Gamora.

    The actress, who most recently won a shared best actress prize in Cannes for her performance in Emilia Pérez alongside Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, spoke at a BFI London Film Festival event Saturday about Abrams visiting the Avatar set.

    “I knew he was casting for Star Trek ,” she began. “He and Jim were talking, and they come to set, and Jim lets him hold his little camera that he built. And I remember talking to J.J., and he’s like, ‘I’m going to call you, I really want to have a conversation with you.’ And then he walks away. And Jim comes over and goes, ‘I just booked your next job.'”

    Saldaña continued. “I went into Guardians with a lot of fear of being typecast because it would have been my third round in the universe, and I guess my team was worried for me. But reading that script, there was just something about the anti-hero, the a-hole that saves the day, reluctantly, that I had never seen before.”

    Mia Market Unveils 2024 Program, Lineup

    She also revealed how Steven Spielberg “restored” her faith in the film industry after a “bad experience” on the Pirates of the Caribbean set, helmed by Gore Verbinski. “The crew, the cast, 99 percent of the time, are super marvelous,” she said. “But if the studio, the producers and the director…if they’re not leading the kindness and awareness and consideration, then that big production can become a really bad experience. And you may tip overboard, and I kind of did.”

    Eight months later, Saldaña worked on The Terminal with Spielberg. “After I had done Pirates , he restored my faith,” she noted.

    She was seemingly emotional when discussing her win in Cannes, which the star said she didn’t realize how much she needed. “I didn’t even know how I needed it so much,” she said. “Sometimes you feel like you’re just throwing spaghetti on the wall in the hope that something sticks. That visibility let me understand how invisible I had been feeling for so many years and trying to find a purpose again, in art and to love what I do. Sometimes you just need a sign you’re going in the right direction.”

    The BFI London Film Festival, which screens Jacques Audiard ’s Emilia Pérez , runs Oct. 9-20.

    Microsoft U.K. CEO to Chair British Gov't Strategy Council for Creative, AI, Other Key Industries

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    John Lasell, ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Twilight Zone’ Actor, Dies at 95
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Why Is L.A.’s Most Expensive House Still on the Market?
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    Mahershala Ali’s First Film ‘Taste the Revolution’ Finally Gets Trailer, 25 Years Later (Exclusive)
    The Hollywood Reporter9 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘Alien: Romulus’ Star Archie Renaux Teams With Arjun Rose to Launch Production Company A2R2
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady7 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Tom Selleck Says He’s “Frustrated” by ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation: “Show Was Always Taken for Granted”
    The Hollywood Reporter7 days ago
    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake in SiriusXM
    The Hollywood Reporter9 hours ago
    ‘I, Robot’ Director Mocks Elon Musk for Tesla Ripping Off Film for Optimus, Robotaxi: “Can I Have My Designs Back Please?”
    The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
    Toni Vaz, NAACP Image Awards Creator, Dies at 101
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    ‘Gladiator II’ to Make Asian Premiere at Tokyo International Film Festival
    The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
    Condé Nast Says It Has Reached Deal With New Yorker Union Amid Strike Threat
    The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care10 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz10 hours ago
    Denis Villeneuve Tells Brett Goldstein ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Was One of the Riskiest Film of His Career
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    ‘The Summer Book’ Review: Glenn Close Gets Back to Nature in Charlie McDowell’s Delicate Reflection on the Cycles of Life and Death
    The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
    How David Howard Thornton’s Art the Clown Turned ‘Terrifier 3’ Into a Box Office Champ
    The Hollywood Reporter8 hours ago
    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look on Set, Reflect on Show’s 21-Year-Run & Impact on Fans
    The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
    ‘SVU’ Newcomer Juliana Aidén Martinez on Joining the Squad in Season 26: “They Were Very Intentional About My Casting”
    The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
    Fan-Made ‘English Teacher’ Podcast Puts a Hollywood Spotlight on AI Podcast Trend
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    ‘Freakier Friday,’ Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Set 2025 Release Dates
    The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet Lauren LaVera, the Heart and Soul of the ‘Terrifier’ Franchise
    The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
    Netflix’s Korean Reality Series ‘Culinary Class Wars’ Set for Season 2
    The Hollywood Reporter2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy