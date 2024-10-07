The Hollywood Reporter
Tom Selleck Says He’s “Frustrated” by ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation: “Show Was Always Taken for Granted”
By Zoe G. Phillips,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
John F Fay
2h ago
Johnvichy Zender
19h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Reporter5 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter6 days ago
Jussie Smollett Says He’s Spent $3M Fighting Hoax Case: “I Don’t Want to Have a Felony on My Record for Something I Didn’t Do”
The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
Collider1 day ago
Pyramid19 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes shakes his head in disbelief after Travis Kelce ignores Chiefs-Saints play instructions
The US Sun1 day ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun8 days ago
Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
Law & Crime5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Upworthy3 days ago
Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
uInterview.com5 days ago
John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
New York Post5 days ago
Town Talks10 days ago
Shocking New Details Reveal Robert Saleh Had To Be Escorted By Security From New York Jets Building After His Firing
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
The List1 day ago
Tom Selleck looks downcast and scruffy as he's seen for the first time after expressing 'frustration' over Blue Bloods cancelation
Daily Mail3 days ago
Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
Distractify2 days ago
The Independent8 hours ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
In Touch Weekly1 day ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Raw Story7 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid on Divorce, Scrapped Tour and Online Backlash: “If I See Something That’s Hurtful, I’m Not Teflon”
The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Definitely Pregnant’ Again as She Hits the Town Following Son Mason’s Racial Slur Controversy: ‘She Is All Grungy’
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
thedirect.com9 hours ago
Tom Selleck Has Been Saying CBS Made A Mistake With Blue Bloods For Months, But He's Not The Only Cast Member Who Sees The Cancelation As A 'Real Loss'
Cinemablend3 days ago
André Emilio1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.