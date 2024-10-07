The Hollywood Reporter
Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven, Mandalay Team with Lionsgate for ‘The Professionals’ (Exclusive)
By Borys Kit,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sandra Bullock Reunites With Keanu Reeves at ‘Speed’ Anniversary Screening, Says Hollywood Might Not be “Brave Enough” for Third Installment
The Hollywood Reporter12 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Ladies First’ for Director Thea Sharrock
The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
M Henderson5 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter3 hours ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
André Emilio13 days ago
André Emilio1 day ago
Jussie Smollett Says He’s Spent $3M Fighting Hoax Case: “I Don’t Want to Have a Felony on My Record for Something I Didn’t Do”
The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter22 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter7 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago
Francis Ford Coppola Praises Todd Phillips as ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Flails: “He’s Always One Step Ahead of the Audience”
The Hollywood Reporter3 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
The Current GA11 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter1 day ago
Devra Lee1 day ago
Bryce Gruber1 day ago
‘Wild Robot’ Director on Bringing Out Pedro Pascal’s “Playful” Side and Voicing Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’
The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter4 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter2 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter8 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0