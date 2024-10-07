Open in App
    • The Hollywood Reporter

    Rob Liefeld Returning to ‘Youngblood’ (Exclusive)

    By Aaron Couch,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVBSH_0vxbVVBA00

    Comic book creator Rob Liefeld is plotting a return to the property that helped launch his post-Marvel career more than 30 years ago.

    Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Is At Peace with That 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Joke

    Liefeld will return to write and illustrate a Youngblood title for Image Comics, which will publish the book next year. It marks his first work on the property in seven years, and he is working with Scott Mitchell Rosenberg, who oversees the property for rights holder, Rip Media Inc.

    “It’s so great that I can run into the comfort of characters that I created, that launched a movement. They carry such history. I love Youngblood so much. These characters are my absolute passion,” said Liefeld.

    Youngblood came after Liefeld created breakout hits for Marvel, including Deadpool, Cable and X-Force. Then in 1992, he and other top creators departed Marvel to launch Image. Youngblood launched Image Comics, and became the first title outside of Marvel or DC to bow at No. 1 and sell more than 1 million copies. The original Youngblood miniseries ultimately sold 25 million copies globally. And the property has spanned 100 issues, counting top talents such as Robert Kirkman, Alan Moore and Mark Millar as contributors.

    Warner Bros. in Talks to Land Olivia Wilde, LuckyChap Comic Book Movie 'Avengelyne'

    In addition to the new series, Image will publish Youngblood Vault Edition , featuring high-res scans of the original art from the first Youngblood series, collected in a deluxe oversized hardcover. There will also be a facsimile edition of Youngblood #1 to timed to its 33rd anniversary in April 2025.

    “Rob and I are a fantastic team, and I’m as excited now for Youngblood’s relaunch as I was in 1992 for its initial launch,” said Rosenberg, adding, “I’m excited to bring them to audiences old and new with their original creator, Rob Liefeld.”

    Comic Book Creator Rob Liefeld to Publish Memoir

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPlmg_0vxbVVBA00
