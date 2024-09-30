Sean “Diddy” Combs Renews Bid for Release While Awaiting Trial

Sean Combs is appealing a prior ruling ordering that he be detained while he awaits trial.

Combs, in a notice filed on Monday, appealed a federal court’s order denying him bail. The two-page filing didn’t specify arguments.

The legal maneuvering seeks to overturn a ruling from U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter, who found that Combs poses a safety risk to the community and witnesses in the case.

This came after the government unsealed a three-count indictment accusing Combs, also known as “Diddy,” of crimes related to an alleged decades-long pattern of physical and sexual violence against people in his orbit. Federal prosecutors charged him with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy for directing a vast criminal enterprise through which he assaulted and trafficked women with the help of his various business associates since at least 2008. He was also charged with transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs had sought release on a $50 million bond, secured by equity in his Miami residence and that of his mother. He further proposed restricting visitors to his adjoining Florida homes to family, property caretakers and friends who are not considered co-conspirators to the alleged criminal enterprise. The only female visitors to his own home would be family or the mothers of his children, according to the bail package. Combs also pledged not to contact grand jury witnesses, to undergo weekly drug testing and to provide a visitors log.

If convicted, Combs, 54, faces a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in prison and maximum sentence of imprisonment for life. He’s currently staying at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility known for dangerous and squalid conditions.

