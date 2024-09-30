Open in App
    “America, Oasis Is Coming”: Liam and Noel Gallagher Confirm North America Tour in 2025

    By Lily Ford,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWLb6_0vokI3tS00

    “America. Oasis is coming,” the English rock band said Monday.

    The Standard Singapore Hotel Set to Open This Fall

    New North American tour dates have been confirmed by the musicians ahead of their hotly anticipated reunion next year . Among the sets in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are gigs at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 24, Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 28 and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 31.

    Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will also play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sept. 6 and Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Sept. 12. American indie band Cage the Elephant will open for all the shows.

    Presale registration is currently open on Oasis’ website until Tuesday. Ticketmaster’s general ticket sale will get underway Friday. The band will tour beyond Europe and North America later in 2025.

    Oscars: China Picks WWII Doc 'The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru' for International Feature Category

    The Gallagher brothers finally decided to make amends after years of familial feuding in a move that prompted a frenzy earlier this month. Oasis’ first reunion gigs were announced for 2025 U.K. shows in London, Manchester, Dublin and Cardiff.

    Next year will mark the 30th anniversary since the release of the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? , Oasis’ best-known, best-selling and most critically acclaimed LP. The album, which has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide and broke the band in the U.S., contained the hit singles “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.”

    Netflix Inks Exclusive 5-Year Deal With Japanese Director Hitoshi One

