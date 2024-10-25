Week 9 high school football: Saugatuck wins, Holland Christian, West Ottawa fall

Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books.

It is the final week of the regular season and seven of the eight Holland-area teams are in action Friday night after Zeeland West won on Thursday.

Saugatuck 59, Watervliet 0

The Trailblazers led 45-0 at half and rolled to the victory.

Saugatuck is 6-3 and looks to have a playoff spot locked up in Division 8. The pairings will be announced on Sunday.

Cass Stanberry had 12 rushed for 12 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Foley had 11 carries fof 130 yards and a touchdown. Max Page had four carries for 52 yards and a score. Jaxon Green had five rushes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Will Soule and Nolan Lalone each added a rushing touchdown.

The Trailblazers had 36 total rushes for 381 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cam Lewis made a 30-yard field goal and went 6-for-6 on extra points. Dante Holley was 2-for-2 on extra points.

Defensively, Foley had six tackles, one for a loss, and Soule had four tackles with two for losses.

"Nice win to finish the season going into the playoffs," Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn said. "Proud of the kids and their effort on both sides of the ball. Looking forward to next week and another week of practice in preparation for the playoffs."

Grand Rapids Christian 38, Holland Christian 23

The Maroons lost the season finale to finish 6-3.

They will await Sunday's pairing to see who they will face in the playoffs, but should be in.

Hudsonville 46, West Ottawa 15

The Panthers dropped their season finale to finish 1-9 and 1-5 in the OK Red.

Hudsonville led 20-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at half.

West Ottawa's Kayden Forbes had 20 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Quarteback Makai Campos was 12-for-32 passing for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Connor Knapp had six catches for 79 yards. Dylan Vruggink caught a touchdown pass.

Tai Hescott had eight tackles and an interception.

