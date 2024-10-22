Short-term rental lawsuit may be kicked back to Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals

PARK TWP. — Before a packed courtroom, a lawsuit seeking to overturn a short-term rental ban in Park Township stalled Monday, as the judge assigned to the case asked for time to decide whether he should be hearing arguments at all.

The lawsuit between Park Township Neighbors and Park Township was scheduled for a hearing Monday, Oct. 21, but the proceedings didn't last long. Judge Jon Hulsing wants to interpret a new argument from the defense that will decide whether he has jurisdiction, at the circuit court level, to make a ruling.

Park Township argued, thanks to amendments passed by the municipality in the spring, the case shouldn't be in circuit court at all — but should instead go before the Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

“I'm questioning if that has changed the posture of this case,” Hulsing said. “If the plaintiffs don’t get past that issue, they don’t get past 'go.'"

If Hulsing decides the court doesn't have jurisdiction, Park Township Neighbors, a group of stakeholders and short-term rental owners, will need to take their argument back to local officials. What's even worse, according to Jeremy Allen, president of PTN, they'll need to do it individually.

“Why would I ... effectively take this decision away from the local authorities when, by statute, it's their decision to make, and then the aggrieved party can go to court?” Hulsing said.

PTN sued Park Township after officials voted to ban short-term rentals in residential areas in 2022. PTN claims the Park Township Board of Trustees voted to adopt an amendment to its zoning ordinance by defining, regulating and prohibiting short-term rentals without holding a proper hearing or providing prior notice to the public.

The lawsuit further alleges the township later adopted another ordinance, also without a proper hearing, that's essentially the same, but amends the general code of ordinances rather than the zoning ordinance to avoid the grandfathering of existing STRs.

“It reminds me of a time where you know an athlete or a sports team won, but it was clear they were winning on a technicality, or they weren't winning with integrity,” Allen said after the hearing Monday. “That’s kind of how I walked away feeling."

PTN argues returning the case to Park Township would be futile.

“If the court decides not to hear our case, the township is going to go around to homes where they're known to have rented short-term and they're going to look for any possibility, any opportunity, to write a ticket," Allen said. "Those homeowners are going to have to show up in court ... It really just delays getting the court to make a ruling.”

For now, a preliminary injunction prevents Park Township from enforcement. Short-term rental owners have argued the township, for years, told homeowners STRs were allowed.

"For nearly 50 years, Park Township repeatedly and expressly permitted the use of single-family dwellings for short-term rentals," PTN alleged in October 2023.

It's true the municipality's zoning ordinances didn't explicitly list STRs as an unauthorized use — however, because they weren't listed as an authorized use, either, the township's attorney eventually advised officials STRs in residential areas were illegal by default.

Park Township, in response, agreed to research and potentially develop a new ordinance that would allow for the licensing and proper regulation of STRs, rather than shutting existing ones down.

Commissioners drafted an ordinance, hinged on a short-term rental cap and a lottery system — but during a joint meeting in October 2022, consensus between commissioners and trustees seemed to veer toward elimination.

Trustees voted 6-0 on Nov. 10, 2022, to lift an ongoing moratorium on enforcement and require all short-term rentals operating in residential zones to cease. Rentals in commercial zones remain unaffected.

The main issue from PTN, according to Allen, is the refusal to grandfather existing rentals.

“It's an important topic globally," Allen said. "It's neat to see it play out locally in this small, little town but it really is a global conversation that we've all got to grapple with, of not turning communities into big hotels. I am super empathetic, I get it. It's not an easy conversation, but the proper thing to do would be ... we told people they were OK, so let's let that group of people continue while we change the law going forward.”

Park Township Manager Howard Fink had no comment on the pending lawsuit.

Hulsing will issue a ruling "in a couple of weeks."

— Cassidey Kavathas is the politics and court reporter at The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at ckavathas@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @cassideykava.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Short-term rental lawsuit may be kicked back to Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals