    • The Hill

    Biden says men voting for Trump making ‘mistake’

    By Ashleigh Fields,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fporu_0wNoU8HT00

    President Biden warned against men voting for former President Trump in the general election, dubbing it a “mistake” while boarding Air Force One on Saturday.

    The president made the comment in response to Trump’s claim that America was a “ garbage can for the world.

    In recent weeks, Democratic leaders have condemned another Trump presidency, including calling the former president a “ fascist ” after threatening to use military force against “ the enemy within .”

    “To Donald Trump, anybody who doesn’t agree with him is the enemy,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said at a Wisconsin rally earlier this month.

    Despite pushback, Trump is still maintaining better polling averages among male voters over Vice President Harris.

    Her campaign team has worked to regain the demographic with tailored advertisements on the sports betting platform DraftKings , celebrity interviews and even appearances on the gaming platform Twitch.

    On Saturday, Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a plea to male voters at a Michigan rally for Harris, warning that women’s lives would be at risk under another White House term for former President Trump.

    Over the past few months, polls have shown the gender gap among youth supporters of Harris and Trump has more than doubled.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

