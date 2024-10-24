Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    US announces $135M in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians

    By Laura Kelly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNTDD_0wKEKJpM00

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced $135 million in new humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and said American negotiators will meet with Israeli and Qatari counterparts to revive talks on a cease-fire despite uncertainty over Hamas’s participation.

    The humanitarian aid package for Palestinians will go toward providing water sanitation and maternal health for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as the wider region, Blinken said.

    Blinken made his comments alongside Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Qatar has served as one of the main go-betweens in negotiations with Hamas, and the Qatari government hosts senior political Hamas officials in its capital.

    “We do anticipate that the negotiators will be getting together in the coming days and, again, what we really have to determine is whether Hamas is prepared to engage,” Blinken said.

    “And I believe that we’ll be able to do that, starting in the coming days.”

    Hamas has yet to announce a point person for negotiations since the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli military forces operating in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 16. The U.S. has described Sinwar as the main obstacle to achieving a cease-fire deal that would also release the remaining 101 hostages kidnapped from southern Israel during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

    “The reason I believe there’s opportunity now is because the biggest obstacle to concluding that agreement was Sinwar,” Blinken said. “And the fact that he is no longer with us, perhaps creates an opening for actually moving forward and concluding an agreement.”

    A Hamas political official told The Hill on Wednesday that there is no progress on negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

    Qatar’s prime minister said that U.S., Israeli and Qatari negotiators will meet in Doha to discuss “the means for a breakthrough in these negotiations.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Related Search

    Gaza Strip crisisHamas negotiationsHumanitarian aidUs-Israel relationsYahya SinwarQatar'S role

    Comments / 2K

    Add a Comment
    lifesabeach/NC
    15m ago
    and just $750 for people in NC,TN?
    Doug Isenberg
    20m ago
    If Hamas surrendered and released the hostages, they wouldn't need aid.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Sinwar’s UNRWA ties show Congress was right to cut off funding
    The Hill2 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Biden-Harris admin spent $900 million pushing faulty COVID messaging, report says
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Bezos made decision to kill Harris endorsement, reports Washington Post
    The Hill18 hours ago
    Rising: October 24, 2024
    The Hill1 day ago
    Uncompensated care for migrants flagged as burdensome
    The Center Square22 hours ago
    Alsobrooks widens lead over Hogan in Maryland Senate race: Poll
    The Hill1 day ago
    Guatemalan men face deportation hearing after federal sentencing for possessing Nebraska bald eagle
    Nebraska Examiner2 days ago
    Turd-shaped monument ‘honoring’ Jan. 6 mob installed on National Mall
    The Hill1 day ago
    The 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery motion for new trial
    The Hill1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Scaramucci says he thinks Trump will lose, won’t try to foment insurrection
    The Hill1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: The US must prepare for a multi-front war
    The Hill21 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Arizona DNC office shooting suspect may have been planning mass casualty event: Prosecutor
    The Hill1 day ago
    Georgia Woman Sentenced to 12 Years for $30M COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia23 hours ago
    Trump now trails Harris by just 2 points among Hispanic men: Survey
    The Hill22 hours ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Crockett: Worried Democrats need to ‘stop talking, and get to working’
    The Hill20 hours ago
    Montana AG sues TikTok, alleging platform is addictive, harmful to youth mental health
    The Hill1 day ago
    At least 1.6 million illegal border crossers from countries of concern under Biden
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Bird flu cases rise to 31, but CDC says no person-to-person transmission
    The Hill1 day ago
    UK must consider slavery reparations as it is ‘right thing to do’ – Labour MP
    The Independent2 days ago
    Nearly 3 million illegal border crossers reported in fiscal 2024
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Project 2025 would upend Black Americans’ lives: Analysis
    The Hill1 day ago
    Russia spread false claims about Helene, Milton, government response: Report
    The Hill1 day ago
    Republican Senators Introduce Bill That Would Cut UN Funding Over Anti-Israel Bias
    Latin Times1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy