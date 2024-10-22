Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Hill

    Harris, Trump separated by 1 point in NC survey

    By Lauren Irwin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtNty_0wHbEpHc00

    Vice President Harris and former President Trump are separated by just 1 percentage point in the latest survey out of North Carolina.

    The poll, conducted by High Point University , found Harris receiving 47 percent support from North Carolina registered voters and Trump with 46 percent.

    About 1 percent of voters say they plan to cast their ballot for someone else, and 6 percent are undecided.

    Early voting began Thursday in the Tar Heel State, a critical battleground that went to Trump in the 2020 election.

    Voters who had already cast their ballot when surveyed were more likely to vote for the Republican candidate so far, the survey found; 50 percent of respondents who had already voted said they cast their ballot for Trump, compared to 48 percent for Harris.

    Experts have long predicted that results in North Carolina will be close. According to the survey, among voters who are certain they will vote, Trump leads, while among those who say they will probably vote, Harris leads. Those results are flipped from a previous survey.

    The results based on demographics are similar to other swing-state polling. The vice president leads among younger voters, women and voters of color, while the former president leads among older voters, men and white voters.

    Harris is earning most of her support from the Charlotte and Raleigh areas, while Trump is favored in the western, southern and coastal parts of the state.

    Both candidates have made several trips to North Carolina to appeal in recent weeks, including after its western region was battered by Hurricane Helene.

    According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ , Harris has a 0.9 percentage point lead over Trump nationally, 48.6 percent to his 47.7 percent. In North Carolina, the poll aggregation has Trump with a 0.9 percentage point lead over Harris, 48.9 percent to her 48 percent.

    The High Point University surveyed 1,164 registered voters from North Carolina from Oct. 17-20. Its margin of error regarding respondents’ presidential choice was 3.7 percentage points.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Comments / 151
    Add a Comment
    Christopher C
    16h ago
    🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P🇺🇸T🇺🇸R🇺🇸U🇺🇸M🇺🇸P
    Christopher C
    16h ago
    Nate Silver’s ‘Gut’ Prediction? Donald Trump Wins the Election
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Spike Lee: ‘I don’t know how people can be true Americans’ and go along with Trump’s ‘path’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    The Independent2 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump presidential poll: Latest numbers from 7 battleground states
    AL.com2 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today59 minutes ago
    Texas sees record early-voting numbers, particularly in Democratic-leaning areas
    The Hill2 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Harris gets Insane Clown Posse’s endorsement
    The Hill20 hours ago
    With 15M ballots cast, is early voting favoring Harris or Trump?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com1 day ago
    Both parties duel for Latino voters in battleground Nevada
    NBC News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    GOP Analyst Tells CNN Trump McDonald’s Stunt Was ‘Solid Move’ — But ‘Kamala Harris Is Going To Win’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fox News Decision Desk Chief Predicts When We'll Know The Winner
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Biden corrects himself after saying Trump should be locked up
    The Hill1 day ago
    Republicans Turned Out in Greater Numbers Than Democrats in Virginia During First Two Weeks of Early Voting
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC News2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Senate Democrats running away from Harris in ‘blue wall’ states
    The Hill2 days ago
    Pennsylvania college students seek to put voter participation over party
    CBS News1 day ago
    More than 4 million cast early votes in NC, Georgia
    The Hill5 hours ago
    'I had to speak out': Ex-Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera opens up on break from Trump
    Raw Story1 day ago
    John Kelly Goes On The Record To Confirm Trump Once Told Him He Wished He Acted Like One Of ‘Hitler’s Generals’
    Mediaite1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy