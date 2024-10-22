Open in App
    Ramaswamy: Trump would win ‘decisively’ if election were tomorrow

    By Tara Suter,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2vfB_0wHbAuq500

    Ex-GOP presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said in a Tuesday interview with Politico that former President Trump would win the upcoming election “decisively” if it were held now.

    “I’m worried about something highly unanticipated happening in the next less than three weeks,” Ramaswamy told Politico when asked about his biggest fear at that moment.

    “I think that if the election were held tomorrow, I believe Donald Trump would win decisively. I think we come out with majorities in the Senate and House.”

    Vice President Harris is narrowly leading Trump nationally in polling averages from The Hill and Decision Desk HQ. However, that lead has narrowed in the past week, and Harris and Trump are polling within the margin of error in key swing states.

    Ramaswamy acknowledged in the interview that “the election won’t be held tomorrow, so my biggest worry is that a lot of unexpected things or unanticipated things or even one large unanticipated thing could happen between now and Nov. 5th.”

    Ramaswamy ended his 2024 presidential campaign in January and backed Trump. Earlier this year, he said he had talked with the former president about a “substantial role” in a potential second Trump administration.

    Asked about the vice president’s campaign, Ramaswamy said “their roll-out for her was masterful.”

    “And I think her campaign is doing a good job of confounding and obfuscating the distinction between her and Trump’s policy initiatives,” he added, pointing to her response to a question about her past policy positions during an interview with Fox News last week.

    Bret Baier asked Harris about her past support for government-funded gender transition surgeries for prisoners and detained migrants. She responded by pointing to a New York Times report about gender-affirming treatments being available during the Trump administration.

    The Harris campaign declined to comment on Ramaswamy’s remarks.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Rich Chinchic
    39m ago
    actually as of today, Harris is up 3 points.
    Terrie Brickley
    1h ago
    trump is a traitor liar sexual assaulter insurectionist loser delusional lunatic hitler wannabe
